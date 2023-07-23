A Portable Air Conditioner That’s a ‘Life Savior’ in Peak Florida Weather Is on Sale at Amazon

“It cooled the room in no time”

By
Amy Schulman
Published on July 23, 2023

There’s one thing for certain: It’s hot outside. And while you could certainly set up a tower fan to help cool you off on those seriously scalding days, you may be looking for something a little more powerful. 

Check out the Joy Pebble Portable Air Conditioner, which is currently 24 percent off at Amazon. The device is easy to install: Just place it in your desired spot, attach the hose and adjustable window brackets, and then turn it on. The portable air conditioner is capable of cooling down a room up to 450 square feet thanks to the 10,000 BTU of power. Choose from three modes, including cool, dry, and fan, from the digital display at the top of the device, or use the remote control. 

The air conditioner can be placed just about everywhere, including the bedroom, office, and living room. Thanks to its wheels, it can be easily moved from room to room — no carrying required. Since it’s super quiet, it won’t disturb you while you’re trying to sleep or watch TV. You can even prolong the device’s life by cleaning the washable air filter every once and awhile, which will keep it running smoothly for years to come. 

Joy Pebble Portable Air Conditioner, $265 (Save $85)

Amazon Joy Pebble Portable Air Conditioner

Amazon

Tons of Amazon shoppers rave about the portable air conditioner, with many noting that it keeps rooms “cold overnight” and is a “life savior” in peak Florida summer heat in their reviews. One user wrote, “It cooled the room in no time,” while another added: “[It] really puts out nice cold air [as] we hoped.” 

A third five-star reviewer wrote, “I love this product. It’s so quiet, cool, and [the] perfect size for my room.” They also explained, “It cools down my room in about 10 minutes. It’s a really great portable AC unit.” 

Head to Amazon to get the Joy Pebble Portable Air Conditioner while it’s down $85. 

