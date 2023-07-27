Joy Behar Says 'The View' Changed Its Chairs After Her Fall Last Year: 'My Tush Missed the Seat'

The View's production team helped Joy Behar has put a rather embarrassing on-screen moment, ahem, behind her.

During Thursday's episode of the ABC daytime series, Behar joked about the time last year when she fell out of her seat on air.

"Remember when I fell on stage here?" Behar, 80, said to her fellow co-hosts. "My tush missed the seat!"

"It scared us so badly," admitted moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

"You didn't see what we saw," continued Goldberg, 67, continued. "We saw you trying to figure out how not to fall onto the floor, and that was scary because you don't know whether to catch you and annoy you 'cause we're touching you."

"The chairs were moving," said Behar. "It was like a ride on Coney Island. It was swirling!"

That said, the incident did result in a positive change on set, as Behar affirmed, "That's why we have these chairs. These are new chairs!"

"They're not new to my behind, because my behind doesn't fit in this chair as I've mentioned many times," Goldberg joked. "The other one my butt fit on, but it was not good for you. So we give what we can."

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

After Behar accidentally fell out of her chair in March 2022, Goldberg told viewers: "These chairs move! You touch it and you're on the ground."



After fellow co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out how it's "happened to all of us at one time or another," Behar responded, "25 years, that has never happened [to me]."



"Who do I sue?" she kidded, adding, "My husband is home laughing, I bet."

Continuing to defend her after she "went flying," co-host Sara Haines noted how "high" the chairs were. Goldberg then joked that it "takes a glass of wine to get into the chair."

The View airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).

