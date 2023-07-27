Joy Behar Says 'The View' Changed Its Chairs After Her Fall Last Year: 'My Tush Missed the Seat'

Behar said the previous chairs "were moving ... like a ride on Coney Island" before they were replaced

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. He has been working at the brand since 2016, and is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 01:05PM EDT
Joy Behar on The View January of 2019
Photo:

Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty

The View's production team helped Joy Behar has put a rather embarrassing on-screen moment, ahem, behind her.

During Thursday's episode of the ABC daytime series, Behar joked about the time last year when she fell out of her seat on air.

"Remember when I fell on stage here?" Behar, 80, said to her fellow co-hosts. "My tush missed the seat!"

"It scared us so badly," admitted moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

"You didn't see what we saw," continued Goldberg, 67, continued. "We saw you trying to figure out how not to fall onto the floor, and that was scary because you don't know whether to catch you and annoy you 'cause we're touching you."

"The chairs were moving," said Behar. "It was like a ride on Coney Island. It was swirling!"

That said, the incident did result in a positive change on set, as Behar affirmed, "That's why we have these chairs. These are new chairs!"

"They're not new to my behind, because my behind doesn't fit in this chair as I've mentioned many times," Goldberg joked. "The other one my butt fit on, but it was not good for you. So we give what we can." 

Joy Behar

 Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

After Behar accidentally fell out of her chair in March 2022, Goldberg told viewers: "These chairs move! You touch it and you're on the ground."

After fellow co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out how it's "happened to all of us at one time or another," Behar responded, "25 years, that has never happened [to me]."

"Who do I sue?" she kidded, adding, "My husband is home laughing, I bet."

Continuing to defend her after she "went flying," co-host Sara Haines noted how "high" the chairs were. Goldberg then joked that it "takes a glass of wine to get into the chair."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The View airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).

Related Articles
chase chrisley
Chase Chrisley 'Grateful' for 'Strength and Love' from Savannah, Grayson and Chloe After End of Engagement
Lindsey Chrisley Trent instagram 07 26 23
Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Boyfriend Trent as Source Says She's 'Happier Than She's Ever Been'
odie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber
Jodie Sweetin Says the 'Full House' Cast Kids Are 'Definitely a Part of Each Other's Lives' (Exclusive)
Shannon Says Heather Is Trying 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
RHOC: Shannon Says Heather Is Trying to 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann walk the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line outside Warners Brothers HQ in New York City
Mariska Hargitay's Husband Peter Hermann Supports Her at SAG-AFTRA Strike as 'SVU' Star Has a Mini Reunion
Ariana Madix on Knowing 'Who You're Sharing a Bed with' â 'It's Better to Find Out Sooner' They're Not the One
Ariana Madix on Knowing 'Who You're Sharing a Bed with' — 'It's Better to Find Out Sooner' They're Not the One
Kendall and Kylie
Kylie Jenner Says Paparazzi 'Violated' Her as Teen as Kendall Recalls Being Harassed and Called a 'Whore'
Kris Jenner
See Kris Jenner Style Custom Dollhouses — with Chandeliers and Mini Prada Bags! — for Her 6 Kids (Exclusive)
Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View.'
Whoopi Goldberg Wears Quirky Shoes Filled with Barbie Doll Heads on 'The View': 'I Love My Barbie'
khloe-kardashian-tristan-thompson-sq
Khloé Kardashian Hoped to Be 'Free' of Tristan Thompson Before His Mom's Death — but Supported Him as 'Family'
Mark Consuelos Makes a (Shirtless) Splash in Latest Ab-Baring Photo Courtesy of Kelly Ripa
Mark Consuelos Makes a (Shirtless) Splash in Latest Ab-Baring Photo Courtesy of Kelly Ripa
kim kardashian; pete davidson; kanye west
Kim Kardashian Thrilled She 'Managed to Stay Single' After Chaotic Split Era with Kanye West and Pete Davidson
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
VPR's Scheana Shay Details 'Emotionally Draining' One-on-One 'Healing' with Tom Sandoval: 'My Eyelashes Hurt'
Jeopardy!
Why Jeopardy!'s Next Season Is an Open Question as Former Winners Threaten Not to Return
WHOOPI GOLDBERG on The View; MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at Conservative Influencers Slamming the ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘It’s About a Doll!’
Chase Chirsley and Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Spark Split Rumors with Drastic Social Media Moves