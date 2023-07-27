Entertainment TV Joy Behar Says 'The View' Changed Its Chairs After Her Fall Last Year: 'My Tush Missed the Seat' Behar said the previous chairs "were moving ... like a ride on Coney Island" before they were replaced By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines and Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Dave Quinn is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. He has been working at the brand since 2016, and is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 27, 2023 01:05PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty The View's production team helped Joy Behar has put a rather embarrassing on-screen moment, ahem, behind her. During Thursday's episode of the ABC daytime series, Behar joked about the time last year when she fell out of her seat on air. "Remember when I fell on stage here?" Behar, 80, said to her fellow co-hosts. "My tush missed the seat!" 'The View' 's Joy Behar Accidentally Falls Off Her Chair During Live Show: 'I'm a Klutz!' "It scared us so badly," admitted moderator Whoopi Goldberg. "You didn't see what we saw," continued Goldberg, 67, continued. "We saw you trying to figure out how not to fall onto the floor, and that was scary because you don't know whether to catch you and annoy you 'cause we're touching you." "The chairs were moving," said Behar. "It was like a ride on Coney Island. It was swirling!" That said, the incident did result in a positive change on set, as Behar affirmed, "That's why we have these chairs. These are new chairs!" "They're not new to my behind, because my behind doesn't fit in this chair as I've mentioned many times," Goldberg joked. "The other one my butt fit on, but it was not good for you. So we give what we can." Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images After Behar accidentally fell out of her chair in March 2022, Goldberg told viewers: "These chairs move! You touch it and you're on the ground." After fellow co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out how it's "happened to all of us at one time or another," Behar responded, "25 years, that has never happened [to me]." "Who do I sue?" she kidded, adding, "My husband is home laughing, I bet." Continuing to defend her after she "went flying," co-host Sara Haines noted how "high" the chairs were. Goldberg then joked that it "takes a glass of wine to get into the chair." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The View airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).