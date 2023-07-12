Joy Behar Reveals Her Missing Dog 'Took a Dump' in Her House After Fourth of July Police Rescue

'The View' host said on Tuesday that her dog Bernie fled her house during a neighborhood fireworks show

By
Published on July 12, 2023 11:48AM EDT
Joy Behar Reveals Her Missing Dog 'Took a Dump' in Her House After Fourth of July Police Rescue
Photo:

ABC (2)

Joy Behar's beloved Shih Tzu Bernie is safe and sound, after going missing over the Fourth of July holiday during a neighborhood fireworks show.

On Tuesday, The View host, 80, recalled the stressful dog rescue mission that luckily ended with a laugh after the animal took a "dump in her house."

"It's even hard for me to talk about it," Behar shared on the long-running talk show, explaining that her husband Steve Janowitz opened the door at their Long Island, New York home, "it was pitch black, and the next thing we knew, Bernie was gone."

The pair "searched the house, we went downstairs, we went outside, we took a flashlight, we were running around the streets."

Behar's daughter then called the local police, who helped in the full-fledged rescue mission along with the family and numerous neighbors.

Joy Behar

 Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

"My heart was in my mouth," said Behar. "I mean, to lose a dog like that, he's small, he could've got hit by a car. It was pitch black."

At one point, the TV veteran got in her car and started driving around with her high beams on, when someone yelled out, "'What are you doing moron?'" she recalled of the stressful experience.

Her husband went to check in on the status of the search at the police station and lo and behold, there was Bernie, nestled in the police chief's arms. "I mean, it was like, I thought I would never see that dog again. You have a fantasy, what's going to happen to him? Is someone going to steal the dog?" she said.

Behar took the time to remind viewers how frazzled animals can get by the sound of fireworks. "They freak out," she said, noting, "He never did anything like that."

Once the family settled back in with their beloved pet, Behar jokingly revealed that Bernie "took a dump in the house the next day."

Behar first introduced Bernie on The View back in 2017, sharing that she named him after Bernie Sanders.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He can't be alone, it's like having a dependant husband," she joked of the then-puppy at three months old. "Like you leave the room, he starts crying, what am I going to do?"

"He needs me," she said with a sweet laugh.

Related Articles
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice opposition to the new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy introduced by Republican lawmakers in a special session in Des Moines, Iowa
Iowa House, Senate Pass 6-week Abortion Ban, Sending Bill to Governor's Desk
RHOM Star Guerdy Abraira Shaves Head as She Starts Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer Treatment
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Shaves Head as She Starts Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer: 'The New Me'
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Talks 'Redefining' His Fitness Journey Outside of Work and the 'Fear of Failure' (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp at Cannes Film Festival 2023
Johnny Depp Honors Death of Terminally Ill 'Pirates of The Caribbean' Fan: ‘Sail on My Fellow Captain’
Rob McElhenney attends the premiere for Apple's "Mythic Quest"
Rob McElhenney Reveals Diagnosis for ‘Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Learning Disabilities'
Raven Symone
Raven-Symoné Says She Doesn't Want People to Use Ozempic for 'Glamazon Purposes'
Lady Gaga attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Lady Gaga Gets Temporary Victory Against Dog Thief Accomplice over $500K Reward for Returning Stolen Pets
Lucy Hale Says She Watched Dogs Audition for Her New Movie and 'They More Well-Behaved than Certain Actors
Lucy Hale Says the Dogs Who Auditioned for Her New Movie Were More 'Behaved than Certain Actors' (Exclusive)
Daniel Rothschild, DVM, Resident, Ophthalmology examines a patient in the Veterinary Teaching Hospital
Dog's Eye Surgery Helps Save Another Dog's Vision After 'Stars Aligned' — 'It Was Serendipity'
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Bubbles the dog
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Their Tiny Senior Dog's 10th Birthday
Maria Menounos Shows Off Scars from Pancreatic Cancer Surgery in Bikini Selfie
Maria Menounos Proudly Shows Off Scars from Pancreatic Cancer Surgery in Bikini Selfie
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Seen Waving on Boat Months After Medical Complication
Selena Gomez Shares Pics From Taylor Swift's July 4 Bash: 'Empowering, Kind and Kick Ass Gals'
Selena Gomez Shares Pics from Taylor Swift's July 4 Bash: 'Empowering, Kind and Kick Ass Gals'
Sisters star Tammy Slaton and her husband Caleb Willingham
Who Was Tammy Slaton’s Late Husband, Caleb Willingham? All About His Life with the '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star
Musician Tori Amos visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 8, 2017 in New York City
Tori Amos Reveals She Broke Her Leg on Tour, Jokes 'I Now Have a Lovely Boot'
Taylor Swift July 4th weekend with her girls
Taylor Swift Hosts First 4th of July Party in 7 Years with 'Independent Girlies' Selena Gomez, Haim and More