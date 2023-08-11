Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Spend Date Night at Celebrity Favorite Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are enjoying some couple time.

The pair were photographed leaving the popular Santa Monica Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi — which is known as a favorite of the likes of Rihanna and Beyoncé and JAY-Z — arm-in-arm after a dinner date on Thursday night.

It appeared to be a relaxed night for the couple — who tied the knot in December 2019 and welcomed a daughter one year later. Turner-Smith donned a black patterned summer dress and sandals, while Jackson wore a gray jacket, teal pants and brown loafers.

Both Jackson, 45, and Turner-Smith, 36, looked relaxed and happy — with the Queen & Slim actress resting her hand in the crook of her husband's arm — as they left the popular dining spot following their dinner date.

The couple's outing comes after the Fatal Attraction actor revealed an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May that he knew Turner-Smith was for him almost immediately.

He told Cohen that he knew she was “the one” when she walked into Usher's 40th birthday party in Los Angeles in 2018 “looking like that."

Just months after they met, the pair jetted off to Nicaragua to celebrate New Year's Eve together and came back engaged. Jackson recalled the moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying that it was Turner-Smith who ultimately proposed.

"We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her," he said. “I did not know [about it beforehand], but she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made."

For the Queen & Slim actress, the feeling was mutual.

"When I met Josh and one of the biggest reasons why I married him, wanted him to be my husband, is because of how loved and supported I felt by him," she told Forbes last year. "I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up. That is one of my favorite things about him."

After getting married in 2019, the couple soon discovered they were expecting a child together.



"Six months [after the proposal], she was pregnant and we were on our way. And now we have this beautiful baby who is literally the manifestation of that love," Jackson said about the couple's now 3-year-old daughter in an interview with The Times in April. "It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife."

Fatherhood, he said, "has changed me in every single possible way."