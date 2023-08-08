Go Behind-the-Scenes with Rising Country Star Josh Ross as He Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut (Exclusive)

01 of 08 Into the Circle Alanna McArdle Standing in the circle playing the song that started it all, "First Taste of Gone," and my single "Trouble" was a bucket list moment for me. To be recognized by the Grand Ole Opry is an absolute honor.

02 of 08 Welcome Home Alanna McArdle Knowing how many icons have entered through these doors is wild, being one of them is even wilder.

03 of 08 Dream Team Alanna McArdle Amazing celebrating the night with the best management team. And even more than that, family.

04 of 08 Strap One On Alanna McArdle Received my first custom guitar strap. Thankful for my agent Adi Sharma and everyone at The Neal Agency.

05 of 08 In the House Alanna McArdle Looking out and seeing a full house for my Opry debut was incredible.

06 of 08 All Smiles Alanna McArdle Taking a minute to take in this wonderful experience.

07 of 08 Parking Lot Party Alanna McArdle Happy I didn’t have to pay for parking!