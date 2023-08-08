Entertainment Music Country Go Behind-the-Scenes with Rising Country Star Josh Ross as He Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut (Exclusive) The "Trouble" singer, 27, stepped into the circle at the Nashville institution for the first time on July 26 — and took PEOPLE with him By Josh Ross Published on August 8, 2023 07:20PM EDT Trending Videos 01 of 08 Into the Circle Alanna McArdle Standing in the circle playing the song that started it all, "First Taste of Gone," and my single "Trouble" was a bucket list moment for me. To be recognized by the Grand Ole Opry is an absolute honor. 02 of 08 Welcome Home Alanna McArdle Knowing how many icons have entered through these doors is wild, being one of them is even wilder. 03 of 08 Dream Team Alanna McArdle Amazing celebrating the night with the best management team. And even more than that, family. 04 of 08 Strap One On Alanna McArdle Received my first custom guitar strap. Thankful for my agent Adi Sharma and everyone at The Neal Agency. 05 of 08 In the House Alanna McArdle Looking out and seeing a full house for my Opry debut was incredible. 06 of 08 All Smiles Alanna McArdle Taking a minute to take in this wonderful experience. 07 of 08 Parking Lot Party Alanna McArdle Happy I didn’t have to pay for parking! 08 of 08 Family Ties Alanna McArdle Blessed to have both of my parents at my Opry debut. Thank you for believing in me.