Go Behind-the-Scenes with Rising Country Star Josh Ross as He Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut (Exclusive)

The "Trouble" singer, 27, stepped into the circle at the Nashville institution for the first time on July 26 — and took PEOPLE with him

By Josh Ross
Published on August 8, 2023 07:20PM EDT
Into the Circle

Standing in the circle playing the song that started it all, "First Taste of Gone," and my single "Trouble" was a bucket list moment for me. To be recognized by the Grand Ole Opry is an absolute honor.

Welcome Home

Knowing how many icons have entered through these doors is wild, being one of them is even wilder.

Dream Team

Amazing celebrating the night with the best management team. And even more than that, family.

Strap One On

Received my first custom guitar strap. Thankful for my agent Adi Sharma and everyone at The Neal Agency.

In the House

Looking out and seeing a full house for my Opry debut was incredible.

All Smiles

Taking a minute to take in this wonderful experience.

Parking Lot Party

Happy I didn’t have to pay for parking!

Family Ties

Blessed to have both of my parents at my Opry debut. Thank you for believing in me.

