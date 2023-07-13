Josh Hartnett and Wife Tamsin Egerton Make for a Cool Pair at ‘Oppenheimer’ London Premiere

Josh Hartnett and his wife Tamsin Egerton stunned in cool colors on the Oppenheimer red carpet.

The couple was photographed arm-in-arm at the film’s premiere in London with Harnett wearing gray and Egerton opting for teal, as they posed against the fiery red backdrop of the event.

The Oppenheimer actor, 44, wore a sleek gray suit — with the suit jacket left open to reveal a silver shirt buttoned down halfway. He accessorized the look with a matching silver watch on his left arm, which was visible in one shot where he posed while holding his jacket lapel.

Meanwhile, Egerton, 34, wore a teal long sleeved collared dress with pink and white flower motifs, along with metallic strappy heels and silver jewelry as she smiled at the camera while posing for several shots with her husband.

Josh Hartnett attends the UK Premiere of "Oppenheimer" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023. Lia Toby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

The film follows J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), the scientist who famously led the Manhattan Project — the effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II. In the movie, Hartnett stars as Earnest Lawrence, a coworker of Oppenheimer’s during the project.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, the film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

Hartnett and Egerton — who is known for her appearances on Driving Lessons, St. Trinian's and Camelot — are extremely private when it comes to their personal lives; they even managed to keep the birth of their third child out of the press for over a year.

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton pose for event. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After meeting on the set of The Lovers, the pair began dating in 2012. Nearly 10 years later, Hartnett and Egerton secretly wed in November of 2021.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in late 2015. They then welcomed two more children in 2017 and 2019, respectively, though the names of their children have never been revealed.

Back in April 2016, the Pearl Harbor actor shared how becoming a dad changed his outlook on life, saying during an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Michael that his then-infant daughter is the "apple of my eye" and "perfect in every way."

"It puts things in a totally new perspective, of course," the Penny Dreadful alum said at the time. "Your ego just melts away when you have a new kid — your heart leaves your body, and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while."

Oppenheimer is in theaters July 21, 2023.