Christina Hall's Husband Josh Says Being a Stepdad Is 'Rewarding' But There's a 'Lot of Adjustments'

Josh Hall is opening up about life as a stepdad.

On Tuesday, Christina Hall and husband Josh reflected on their relationship and life as co-parents in a conversation with ET. While chatting about how they manage their busy schedules, Josh, 40, commented on how he's adapted to his new reality.

"There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," he shared. "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of you, I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do."

"But I think it's very rewarding, because now I know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

The Christina on the Coast star, 39, was previously married to Flipping 101 star Tarek El Moussa and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead. She shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with El Moussa, 41, and son Hudson, 3, with Anstead, 44.

Although the couple is busy with their respective projects, they still make time to bond with their kids.

"Every time I give advice or something people are like, 'Well, of course that's easy for you to say. You have all the help," Christina said, going on to reveal, "we don't have assistance."

"We don't have full-time nannies. Both of us like to do almost everything on our own, so we really do parent on our own."

In April 2022, a representative for Christina confirmed to PEOPLE that her family of five would be moving into a long-term family home with Josh. She also posted a photo to Instagram that detailed the reason why she and her family were moving on.

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," she wrote in the post. "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go."

In the post, she reiterated how she wants her blended family to grow into their next house.

"Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home," she wrote.