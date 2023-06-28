Christina Hall's Husband Josh Says Being a Stepdad Is 'Rewarding' But There's a 'Lot of Adjustments'

"It's adjusting my time," the realtor said of becoming a stepdad to wife Christina's kids

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 28, 2023 12:49PM EDT
Christina Hall and Josh Hall
Photo: Josh Hall/Instagram

Josh Hall is opening up about life as a stepdad.

On Tuesday, Christina Hall and husband Josh reflected on their relationship and life as co-parents in a conversation with ET. While chatting about how they manage their busy schedules, Josh, 40, commented on how he's adapted to his new reality.

"There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," he shared. "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of you, I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Christina Hall and family

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"But I think it's very rewarding, because now I know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

The Christina on the Coast star, 39, was previously married to Flipping 101 star Tarek El Moussa and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead. She shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with El Moussa, 41, and son Hudson, 3, with Anstead, 44.

Although the couple is busy with their respective projects, they still make time to bond with their kids.

"Every time I give advice or something people are like, 'Well, of course that's easy for you to say. You have all the help," Christina said, going on to reveal, "we don't have assistance."

"We don't have full-time nannies. Both of us like to do almost everything on our own, so we really do parent on our own."

Christina Hall with her three kids and Josh Hall. courtesy of Monica Gomez
Monica Gomez

In April 2022, a representative for Christina confirmed to PEOPLE that her family of five would be moving into a long-term family home with Josh. She also posted a photo to Instagram that detailed the reason why she and her family were moving on.

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," she wrote in the post. "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go."

In the post, she reiterated how she wants her blended family to grow into their next house.

"Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home," she wrote.

Related Articles
Christina Hall poses for a portrait at her home undergoing renovation.
Christina Hall Says She's Open to Moving Again Amid Renovations in Newport Beach Home: 'Who Knows'
Christina Hall/Instagram
Christina Hall Honors Josh Hall on Father's Day, Says She and Her Kids 'Appreciate' His 'Hard Work'
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Gives Glimpse of New OC Home with Husband Josh: 'No Furniture, No Decor, Just Love'
Christina Hall with her three kids and Josh Hall. courtesy of Monica Gomez
Christina Hall Reveals She'll Move Family Into New Home 'One Week from Today'
Christina Hall with her three kids and Josh Hall. courtesy of Monica Gomez
Christina Hall Moving Into 'Long Term Family Home' with Husband Josh Hall and Kids
na
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Cook Outside 'Like We're Camping' Amid Kitchen Reno at Newport Beach Home
Tarek El Moussa with his kids
Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know
Christina Hall and All Three Kids Enjoy Playing with Baby Chicks and Goats on Easter in Tennessee
Christina Hall Clarifies She Never 'Stole' Her Kids as They Celebrate Easter in Tennessee
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqec4KMJKgI/?hl=en. Josh Hall/Instagram
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Jokes on Anniversary: 'How Long Will This One Last?'
Christina Hall Cuddles Son Brayden
Christina Hall's 7-Year-Old Son Brayden Cuddles Her in Heartfelt Pic: 'Someone Missed His Mommy'
Ant Anstead, Tarek El Moussa, Heather Young
Ant Anstead Comments on Tarek and Heather El Moussa's Baby News
Joshua Hall, Christina Hall
Christina Hall Shares Photo of Husband Josh Celebrating July 4 in Revealing American Flag Onesie
https://www.instagram.com/p/CndkQ0fK037/. Christina Hall/Instagram ; NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Wakes Her Up with a Singing Goat: 'Country Alarm Clock'
Christina Hall and Josh celebrate Her Birthday with a Getaway
Christina Hall Celebrates 39th Birthday on Romantic Getaway with Husband Josh Hall: 'Cheers'
Christina Hall Enjoys Arcade with Sons While Husband Josh Takes Daughter Taylor on Disneyland Date
Christina Hall Enjoys Arcade with Sons While Husband Josh Takes Daughter Taylor on Disneyland Date
josh hall, christina hall
Josh Hall Enjoys Boys' Night Out with Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden at Supercross Race