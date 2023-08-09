'American Idol' Alum Josh Gracin and Wife Katie Expecting Baby No. 2

Josh Gracin is going to be a dad again!

The American Idol singer and wife Katie are expecting their second baby together in January 2024, he announced Tuesday.

Gracin posted the news on his Instagram page with the help of his 3-year-old son, Luka. In the photo, Luka is seen holding a sonogram photo with the words, "Coming January 2024."



"I think the new big bro is a little excited!!!" Gracin captioned the announcement post.

Along with future big brother Luka, the country singer is also a father to four children from a previous relationship: daughters Isabella Sophia, 14, Gabriella Ann, 16, and Briana Marie, 20, and son Landon Joshua, 17.

In May, Gracin posted a Mother's Day tribute honoring Katie and Luka's relationship.

"As men, we are raised by mothers, guided by fathers loved by both," he captioned the post. "They say daughters never leave their mothers but with sons, mothers have to let go. For now Luka is her world, and she is his."

"The day will come when she has to do what I consider an act of bravery that’s hard to match," he continued. "She will step back, allow the little man, she has raised, protected, to be exposed to a world outside of the one she’s built.

"A world that expects of him, without care of him. That is a sacrifice, without choice, without assurance. That is why Mother’s Day will always be celebrated with the highest respect within my family."

"She wanted nothing more to be a Mom, she went through so much to bring our son into this world and she will go through much more once it’s time to let go," he said, adding, "Happy Mother’s Day to the most wonderful, beautiful, loving mother I have ever known."



Gracin and Katie married in May 2017 after two years of dating.

“We got to talking and realized we had a lot in common, so I asked her on a date,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “Our motto is that there are no accidents, only reasons. How we found each other and fell in love is the reason we believe and live by that.”