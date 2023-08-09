'American Idol' Alum Josh Gracin and Wife Katie Expecting Baby No. 2

Gracin's son Luka took part in the announcement on Tuesday

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 01:01PM EDT
'American Idol' Alum Josh Gracin and Wife Katie Expecting Baby No. 2
Photo:

joshgracin/Instagram

Josh Gracin is going to be a dad again!

The American Idol singer and wife Katie are expecting their second baby together in January 2024, he announced Tuesday.

Gracin posted the news on his Instagram page with the help of his 3-year-old son, Luka. In the photo, Luka is seen holding a sonogram photo with the words, "Coming January 2024."

"I think the new big bro is a little excited!!!" Gracin captioned the announcement post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with future big brother Luka, the country singer is also a father to four children from a previous relationship: daughters Isabella Sophia, 14, Gabriella Ann, 16, and Briana Marie, 20, and son Landon Joshua, 17.

In May, Gracin posted a Mother's Day tribute honoring Katie and Luka's relationship.

"As men, we are raised by mothers, guided by fathers loved by both," he captioned the post. "They say daughters never leave their mothers but with sons, mothers have to let go. For now Luka is her world, and she is his."

"The day will come when she has to do what I consider an act of bravery that’s hard to match," he continued. "She will step back, allow the little man, she has raised, protected, to be exposed to a world outside of the one she’s built.

"A world that expects of him, without care of him. That is a sacrifice, without choice, without assurance. That is why Mother’s Day will always be celebrated with the highest respect within my family."

"She wanted nothing more to be a Mom, she went through so much to bring our son into this world and she will go through much more once it’s time to let go," he said, adding, "Happy Mother’s Day to the most wonderful, beautiful, loving mother I have ever known."

Gracin and Katie married in May 2017 after two years of dating.

“We got to talking and realized we had a lot in common, so I asked her on a date,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “Our motto is that there are no accidents, only reasons. How we found each other and fell in love is the reason we believe and live by that.”

Related Articles
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RXA in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Bra Instagram 08 08 23
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA, 1, in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Underwear
Jenna Bush Hager Said Daughters Were 'Crying' After They Saw Her Unknowingly Wipe Bird Poop Across Her Face
Jenna Bush Hager Would Like Another Baby — But Her Husband Henry 'Put His Foot Down'
Da Brat and Jesseca shot at home in Alpharetta, GA on July 31, 2023.
Da Brat Shares First Photos of Son True Legend: 'God Saw Fit for Me to Have Him' (Exclusive)
Pregnant Ciara Puts Bump on Display as She Plays with Son Win at Denver Broncos Training Camp https://twitter.com/DNVR_Broncos/status/1688984771450507271
Pregnant Ciara Puts Bump on Display as She Plays with Son Win at Denver Broncos Training Camp
Emily Ratajkowsk and son
Emily Ratajkowski Spends Time with 2-Year-Old Son Sly as They Pick Blackberries by a Lake
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Baby Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2.
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video Of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete'
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete'
Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' âAnt-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Wish Son Dylan a Happy 23rd Birthday: 'Your Biggest Fan'
Luna Esti Instagram 080823 Chrissy Teigen Andy Cohen 05 19 23
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 7, Holds Baby Sister Esti as They Twin in Sweet Sibling Photo
Ciara Is Pregnant! Singer Is Expecting Another Baby with Husband Russell Wilson
Ciara Is Pregnant! Singer Is Expecting Another Baby with Husband Russell Wilson (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day
Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: ‘Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day’
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Riley Keough Reveals Baby's Name - And It Includes Nods to Grandfather Elvis Presley and Late Brother
Kate Wasserbach Moore pregnant
Celebrity Designer Kate Wasserbach Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby (Exclusive)
dan amboyer baby
'Younger' Star Dan Amboyer Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Eric Berger: 'Very Proud'
Kelly Osbourne attends the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection on May 19, 2022
Kelly Osbourne Shares She and Son, 8 Months, Both Have the Flu: 'Little Man Is Still Not Well'