Josh Gad Gives Update on 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Reboot Starring Rick Moranis

Josh Gad is calling on fans to make the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot a reality sooner rather than later.

More than three years after it was first announced that Rick Moranis would reprise his role of scientist Wayne Szalinski in Shrunk — a sequel to the popular 1989 family adventure film and its two follow-up movies, released in 1992 and 1997 — Gad, 42, is giving an update on the anticipated production.

"A lot of u ask me what’s going on with this film. Truth is, we were inches from starting and then COVID hit, inches from starting again & then my schedule exploded with conflicts, inches from starting again & budget got the best of us," he tweeted Monday.

"If you want it, let your local @disney know," added Gad, sharing an unofficial poster for the film, featuring Moranis, 70, that he credited as being made by artist BossLogic.

A rep for Disney had no comment about the alleged production delays when reached by PEOPLE.



Gad also went on to address a fan who said, "I don’t want it if Rick Moranis isn’t in it 🥺👀👀."

"He is 👀," the Frozen voice actor replied in a tweet.

Alongside the same fan-made poster, Gad wrote on Instagram, "Not if … but when. #shrunk."

Slash Film first reported in May 2019 that Walt Disney Pictures had cast Gad in an upcoming reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

Shrunk will take place decades after the first movie, with Gad starring as Wayne's grown-up son, Nick Szalinski (played by former child actor Robert Oliveri in the first two movies).



Gad teased the film on Instagram back in January 2022, sharing a still of Moranis in the original movie and captioning it simply, "Homework."

Marcia Strassman and Rick Moranis in Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989). Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Shrunk will mark the first movie role for Moranis in over 25 years, after he decided to take a step back following his wife Ann Belsky’s tragic death.

The actor lost his wife, a costume designer with whom he had two children, in February 1991 to breast cancer. Moranis slowly left public life to focus on being a single father, but he’s never retired from the business, as he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.

“I took a break, which turned into a longer break,” he told THR at the time. “But I’m interested in anything that I would find interesting. I still get the occasional query about a film or television role and as soon as one comes along that piques my interest.”

While Moranis left Hollywood to focus on being present for his children, he didn’t express regret at his decision.

“I was working with really interesting people, wonderful people,” he said. “I went from that to being at home with a couple of little kids, which is a very different lifestyle. But it was important to me.”

He added, “I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever. My life is wonderful.”