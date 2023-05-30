Josh Brolin Takes Morning Cold Water Plunge with Wife Kathryn Boyd: 'Beautiful Day'

Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd are keeping cool in the morning.

On Monday, Brolin, 55, shared a video to his Instagram Story showing himself bare-chested in Santa Fe, New Mexico, as Kathryn, 35, is seen rushing into a bathtub of ice-cold water.



“Morning everybody. Beautiful day in Santa Fe," Brolin said in the video, as he showed off the morning sunshine before catching his wife as she dashed to the tub in a bikini.

"Today’s dip is in honor of [filmmaker] Paul Thomas Anderson," the actor continued, referencing his director for the 2014 movie Inherent Vice. "Who turned us on to cold plunging and high-octave breathing… and whining.”

Kathryn could be seen in the video teasing Brolin by saying “[I] beat you! Beat you!” as she raced to jump in the tub before her husband. Brolin finished off the clip by flexing his muscles for the camera as Kathryn appeared to complete breathing exercises in the tub.

Josh Brolin/Instagram

In separate clips Brolin shared to his Instagram Story on Monday, Kathryn could be seen playing and dancing with the couple's two young daughters, Westlyn, 4, and Chapel Grace, 2.

"I got your rubber ducky!" Chapel, carrying a net with a blue rubber duck inside, says in one clip, while Kathryn continues to soak in the tub.



Brolin got engaged to Kathryn — who worked as his assistant prior to their relationship — back in 2015 and tied the knot with his now-wife in September 2016. The marriage is Brolin's third; he also has two adult children — daughter Eden, 29, and son Trevor, 34 — from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair, and he was then married to Diane Lane from 2004 until their split in 2013.

The Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame actor last appeared on the big screen in 2021's Dune: Part One as Gurney Halleck, a role he will reprise in the film's upcoming sequel.



Josh Brolin/Instagram

The actor showed off his physique for the Dune sequel with a shirtless mirror selfie he shared to Instagram in December after he completed filming for the movie.

"Dune did it," Brolin wrote in the caption, crediting the sequel for whipping him into shape.

Since Dune released, Brolin has also appeared on the Prime Video series Outer Range as the character Royal Abbott. Outside of the Dune sequel and Outer Range's second season, upcoming Brolin projects include a comedy titled Brothers, which Deadline reported in 2021 also stars Oscar winner Brendan Fraser and Peter Dinklage.



Dune: Part Two is set to release in theaters Nov. 3.