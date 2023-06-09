Josh Brolin Enjoys Road Trip with His Two Daughters in Rare Photos Shared by Wife Kathryn

The 'Dune' actor's wife shared a few sweet photos of the family's trip to New Mexico

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 9, 2023 12:50PM EDT
josh brolin kids
Photo:

Kathryn Boyd Brolin/instagram

Josh Brolin is proving that he's a family man.

On Friday, Brolin's wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin, 35, shared a carousel of rare photos on Instagram that featured the Dune actor, 55, and their two daughters.

In the first photo, Brolin lifts his daughter Westlyn, 4, in the air while his other daughter Chapel, 2, balances in the bed of a truck.

In another photo, Brolin sits in the trunk with Westlyn in his lap while Chapel lies on her jacket next to them. In the third snap, Chapel holds her hands over her eyes as Brolin holds Westlyn in the background.

"Somewhere in New Mexico..." Kathryn captioned the post.

In May, Brolin shared a few photos of his daughters with their grandfathers on his Instagram Story at Westlyn's first dance recital. "So proud of my little girl on her first dance recital 🎉🎉💎💎❤️️," he wrote across one picture.

Brolin also shared a sweet photo of Westlyn and daughter Chapel with both of their grandfathers. Brolin's father, James Brolin, 82, carries Chapel while Kathryn's father, Britt Boyd, holds Westlyn. "Grandpa(s) love," Brolin captioned the photo.

While Brolin and his wife Kathryn are notoriously private about their kids, the pair shared their funny attempt at a family photo on Instagram in December.

"Power naps and power poses. ✨," Kathryn captioned the shot, which appeared to be from a trip the couple took in September celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

Brolin and Kathryn tied the knot in September 2016. The actor also has two adult children — daughter Eden, 29, and son Trevor, 34 — from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.

The wedding also led Brolin to reflect on the experience of watching his older children build lives while still raising his young ones.

"I am so grateful for this time and this place to be able to have this time on," he wrote. "I have little kids to raise again, entire lives to monitor and be sensitive to."

