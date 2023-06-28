Josh Brolin Plays with Daughters Chapel and Westlyn in the Woods on Family Trip to Santa Fe

Josh Brolin's having some fun in the woods with his daughters.

The actor's wife, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, shared photos on her Instagram Story Tuesday of the Dune actor, 55, tapping into his playful side with a little spooky play in the woods with their daughters — Chapel, 2½, and Westlyn Reign, 4½,

"Some medium analog goodness," she captioned the photos she took, which show the shadow of her husband in the distance as the girls play, closer to her but out of focus.

The next shot shows him with his arms thrown up, mid-scream roar as the girls face each other and scream.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Josh Brolin's shadowy profile as he hides and his daughters play. Kathryn Brolin/ Instagram

Earlier in the day, Kathryn shared a family photo where the four enjoyed lunch together outside, sitting in front of a painted wall mural.

"Last day in Santa Fe🤍," she captioned the shot.

Brolin and Kathryn tied the knot in September 2016. The actor also has two adult children — daughter Eden, 29, and son Trevor, 34 — from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.



Eden got married last May, with the actor sharing on Instagram that he was left in "awe" after the ceremony.



Brolin family enjoying lunch outside. Kathryn Brolin/ Instagram

The wedding led Brolin to reflect on the experience of watching his older children build lives while still raising his young ones.

"I am so grateful for this time and this place to be able to have this time on," Brolin wrote. "I have little kids to raise again, entire lives to monitor and be sensitive to."

Brolin also shared how much it meant to him to still be an active parent in Eden's life, and get to spend such an important day right by her side.

"I didn't grow old and go off to Italy. I stayed and walked my daughter over a grassy countryside to a commitment — a groom with tears falling down his cheeks — and I melted with it, into it," Brolin shared.

