Josh Allen Says Training for Next Season Is ‘Going Really Well’ But ‘It's a Long Season’ (Exclusive)

The Buffalo Bills quarterback joined Aaron Rodgers as well as other athletes and stars at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 04:55PM EDT
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up on the driving range before his second practice round at the ACC Golf Championship
Photo:

David Calvert/Getty

Josh Allen is ready for some football — after he finishes golfing!

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, who was joined by a host of other celebrities including Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller on the first day of the American Century Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, tells PEOPLE his off season preparation is “going really well.”

“OTAs [the NFL's early season practices] were great, getting the chance to throw some of the guys,” Allen, 27, said on Wednesday. But, he adds, “We got a long road ahead of us. It's a long season and just try to take it one day at a time.”

The Bills, who had an impressive 13-3 record last year but suffered a disappointing loss in the divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, have plenty of unfinished business entering this season. 

For Allen, playing golf this weekend — nearby his small hometown of Firebaugh, Calif. — is sure to bring back childhood memories and good times with his family, who are in attendance.

“My dad's actually going to be on the bag for me,” Allen says. “He's going to carry for me on that Friday and Sunday, so I mean, that's just fun. I get to do some cool things with my dad and I think this is one of the more special things. I don't take it for granted.”

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Gabe Davis #13 after a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 6-foot 5-inch athlete indulged autograph seekers on Wednesday, and also made time to mix himself a Bloody Mary without a bartender’s help, according to Sports Illustrated.

It was the second time in recent months that the football player tried on another sport just for fun.

In May, the former high school baseball player took batting practice with the Toronto Blue Jays — and blasted four home runs to onlookers’ appreciation.

"It was fun to get back out there," Allen said after finishing up, according to the Toronto Sun. "I was telling some off the coaches I miss shagging balls and spitting seeds and just talking with the guys. That's some of the best memories I had in high school."

Related Articles
Gabby Douglas Hints at Trying to Make Paris Olympic Team After 'Facing Darkness and Fears'
Olympic Champion Gabby Douglas Announces Her Return to Gymnastics After 'Facing Darkness and Fears'
Magic Johnson Vacations with Jordan, Samuel L, etc in Italy
Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Samuel L. Jackson Enjoy 'Spectacular' European Vacation on Super Yacht
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game
Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Paid for Game Tickets Through Series of Bank Robberies, Feds Say
Rickie Fowler of the United States poses with the trophy after defeating Adam Hadwin of Canada and Collin Morikawa of the United States
Golfer Rickie Fowler Buys Childhood Course Where His Dad Worked 'in Exchange for Me to Hit Balls'
Isaiah Pacheco, Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Patrick Mahomes! LeBron James! See All the Celebs Who Dropped by PEOPLE's Exclusive ESPYs Photo Booth
New Mexico State Soccer Player, 20, Found Dead Days After Birthday
New Mexico State Soccer Player, 20, Found Dead Days After Birthday
Daniil Medvedev with his wife, Daria, and daughter
Who Is Daniil Medvedev's Wife? All About Daria Medvedeva
LeBron James (L) onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
LeBron James Gushes Over His 'Queen,' Wife Savannah, on ESPYs Stage: 'Kudos to You, Baby'
LeBron James speaks onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
Lebron James Fakes Out ESPYS Crowd With Near-Retirement: 'Lucky for You Guys, That Day Is Not Today'
ESPYS Angel Reese
Angel Reese Promises 'Another Natty Is Coming' After Winning Breakout Athlete at 2023 ESPY Awards
Mikaela Shiffrin
Record-Breaking Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Wins Best Female Athlete at 2023 ESPYS: 'It's Been a Long Journey'
Damar Hamlin speaks onstage at The 2023 ESPYS
Damar Hamlin Tears Up as He Honors First Responders Who Saved His Life at ESPYS: 'It's a Blessing'
Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center
Victor Wembanyama Is Ready for a Vacation Before the NBA: 'This Summer's Gonna Change My Life' (Exclusive)
Image
Barry Bonds Says He's Been 'Vindicated' and Argues He Belongs in the MLB Hall of Fame
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates defeating defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarter-final during Day Nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023
Ukrainian Tennis Star Elina Svitolina Says Russian Invasion, Becoming a Mom 'Made Me a Different Person'
56-year-old footballer Kazuyoshi Miura comes off the bench for Oliveirense in the second half of a Portuguese second-tier clash with Leixoes in Oliveira de Azemeis
World's Oldest Soccer Player Signs New Contract in Portugal: 'Passion Is What Drives Me'