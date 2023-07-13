Josh Allen is ready for some football — after he finishes golfing!

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, who was joined by a host of other celebrities including Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller on the first day of the American Century Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, tells PEOPLE his off season preparation is “going really well.”

“OTAs [the NFL's early season practices] were great, getting the chance to throw some of the guys,” Allen, 27, said on Wednesday. But, he adds, “We got a long road ahead of us. It's a long season and just try to take it one day at a time.”

The Bills, who had an impressive 13-3 record last year but suffered a disappointing loss in the divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, have plenty of unfinished business entering this season.

For Allen, playing golf this weekend — nearby his small hometown of Firebaugh, Calif. — is sure to bring back childhood memories and good times with his family, who are in attendance.

“My dad's actually going to be on the bag for me,” Allen says. “He's going to carry for me on that Friday and Sunday, so I mean, that's just fun. I get to do some cool things with my dad and I think this is one of the more special things. I don't take it for granted.”

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The 6-foot 5-inch athlete indulged autograph seekers on Wednesday, and also made time to mix himself a Bloody Mary without a bartender’s help, according to Sports Illustrated.

It was the second time in recent months that the football player tried on another sport just for fun.

In May, the former high school baseball player took batting practice with the Toronto Blue Jays — and blasted four home runs to onlookers’ appreciation.

"It was fun to get back out there," Allen said after finishing up, according to the Toronto Sun. "I was telling some off the coaches I miss shagging balls and spitting seeds and just talking with the guys. That's some of the best memories I had in high school."

