Josh Allen Teases Travis Kelce Over the Chiefs Star’s Failed Attempt to Give Taylor Swift His Number

The Buffalo Bills QB told Kelce that the best way to get a celebrity to go out with an athlete was "not friendship bracelets" — which the Chiefs star had tried

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
Published on August 4, 2023 02:15PM EDT
Josh Allen Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Tease
Photo:

AP/Shutterstock

Josh Allen had some relationship advice for Travis Kelce after the Chiefs star revealed his failed attempt to give his number to Taylor Swift.

In an interview on Up and Adams, Allen, 27, was asked if he had any advice for athletes who want to "attract a superstar talent" amid his new relationship with actress Hailee Steinfeld.

The Buffalo Bills star laughed and shared his best tip: "Not friendship bracelets," referencing a recent confession from Kelce, 33, that he tried to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet while he attended a stop on her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Christian Petersen/Getty

The quarterback did show some sympathy for Kelce, and added he was "surprised" Swift wasn't interested in the tight end's offer. "It's hard to say no to Travis Kelce."

Kelce explained the missed connection with Swift on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelceco-hosted by his brother Jason.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said.

The Chiefs tight-end admitted to being "a little butthurt" that he couldn't execute his plan to deliver the personalized bracelet to Swift.

Allen's friendly jab at Kelce comes during the same week as an appearance on Pardon My Take, where the NFL star was asked if he's seen headlines about him "making out with his girlfriend" since he and Steinfeld began dating in May.

"The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind," Allen responded.

Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen 'Getting to Know Each Other': They'll 'See Where It Goes'

Carmen Mandato/Getty; Kate Green/Getty

Neither Allen nor Steinfeld have publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, but the Bills star took no issue with the podcast's hosts referring to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actress as his girlfriend during the interview on Wednesday.

Reps for Steinfeld and Allen have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The actress and QB have been spotted together several times since their first public outing on May 25 — shortly after rumors began circulating that Allen had split from his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams — then again two days later on what appeared to be a double date.

