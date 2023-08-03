Josh Allen Says Aaron Rodgers Cheated at Pebble Beach Golf Tournament: 'I Love Aaron, but He Did'

Josh Allen is calling into question Aaron Rodgers’ latest sports triumph.

In an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, the Buffalo Bills quarterback shared that the new New York Jets QB “sandbagged” his fellow golfers while participating in — and eventually winning — the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year.

“He did,” Allen, 27, said after he was asked if Rodgers cheated at the February tournament. “I love Aaron, but he did.”

The Bills star added that Rodgers, 39, played with a handicap of 10 instead of his normal handicap, which is 3, according to Golf Digest.

“He may have gotten seven or eight strokes too many at Pebble Beach, or nine,” Allen said, before hedging that statement with a laugh: “That’s from what other sources are saying, I’m not saying that.”

Allen and his PGA partner, Keith Mitchell, ended up third at the tournament. Rodgers, who played alongside Ben Silverman from the Korn Ferry Tour, won the pro-am, finishing at -26.

At the time, Allen was quick to congratulate his now-AFC East rival on the win, despite believing weather also played a role in his own defeat, according to The Buffalo News.

“Josh Allen was telling me there's going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds,” Rodgers said to the newspaper. “But I think our names are going to be up there for a long time.”

The quarterbacks faced off again last month at the American Century Golf Tournament presented by American Century Investments in Lake Tahoe – where Rodgers came in fifth and Allen finished tied for 37th.

Allen told PEOPLE at the time that his focus was on the upcoming football season, and that his preparation was “going really well.”

“OTAs [the NFL's early season practices] were great, getting the chance to throw some of the guys,” he said. But, he added, “We got a long road ahead of us. It's a long season and just try to take it one day at a time.”

