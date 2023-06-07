Josh Allen Says He's 'Loving' Time Between NFL Seasons to 'Develop Those Relationships' (Exclusive)

"This is a time where you build that camaraderie... especially with your new teammates," the Madden NFL 24 cover star told PEOPLE of how he spends his time off

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

Updated on June 7, 2023 11:16 AM
Josh Allen
Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Josh Allen is making the most of these low-key days before the next NFL season really gets going.

As the 2023 season quickly approaches, the Buffalo Bills quarterback — who was just named the cover star for Madden 24 — chatted with PEOPLE about how he's preparing for his return ahead of his sixth year in the League.

"I'm loving it," Allen, 27, tells PEOPLE of how he's been enjoying these early, off-season practice days where some of the team meets for the first time. "This is a time where you build that camaraderie and develop those relationships, especially with some of your new teammates."

But despite the relaxation period the football player is relishing in at the moment, the strategic QB that he is still has his eye on the clock — carefully calculating his usage of time left before he and the Bills have to suit up.

"We've only got... what is today, June 1?" he questions when speaking with PEOPLE on Thursday. "We've probably only got a week or two left of this time period right now, so I'm just trying to hang out with as many of the guys to understand them a little bit more."

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Gabe Davis #13 after a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Allen says the "on-the-field stuff is going to happen." Therefore, the All-Pro quarterback stressed the importance of team bonding away from the gridiron.

"You want to be able to say that I got your back, you got my back when you're on the field with these guys," he explains. "That's a big part of it and I'm a huge proponent of that."

As for how exactly he plans on doing that? This year in particular, Allen — as the Madden NFL 24 cover star — has literally got it covered.

"Madden comes out here pretty soon," Allen tells PEOPLE ahead of the EA Sports' video game's highly-anticipated cover star reveal and its Aug. 18 launch. "We can start playing against each other and developing some relationships that way, too," he adds.

The upcoming edition of the game — which sees the return of fan-favorites Superstar Mode and Mini-Games, in addition to gameplay enhancements that deliver more control and realism — enables smoother and more realistic player action, elements that get Allen's competitive side amped up.

Josh Allen looks on during Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"Once this Madden comes out, that's going to be a pretty fun one to play against the guys," he says. "I don't like playing [video games] by myself so much, so if I can sit down with a friend and talk some crap and get those competitive juices flowing, that's what I'm about."

And he has been ever since he was a kid. In fact, being named the face of Madden 24 is a bit of a full-circle moment for the NFL star, who not only grew up playing the game, but "learned the game of football" from playing it virtually.

"The rules, coverages, three step, five step drop, things like that," recalls Allen of his football foundation. "I've got so many fond memories of Madden... it's helped me out a lot." He adds, "So it's very, very cool."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, warms up as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, watches before the start of an NFL football game
Ed Zurga/AP/Shutterstock

While it's surely an honor to be selected as the game's coveted cover — even more so, because he follows the late John Madden who was the 2023 cover — the prestigious honor has historically loomed with fear, deemed "The Madden Curse" by fans.

Legend has it the curse began in 1999, the year when the first NFL star was selected as the cover instead of Madden himself, who's been the face of the video game since it originated in 1989. San Francisco 49ers' running back, Garrison Hearst, had the honor.

Prior to being named the cover, Hearst's career was thriving — breaking records and on track for the Hall of Fame, for example. After the honor, he led the 49ers into the playoffs — where he, unfortunately, broke his ankle.

"The break was so bad Hearst missed two full seasons and was never the same," noted Bleacher Report, which outlined an entire timeline of the curse in the game franchise's history. The unlucky trend was repetitive in the years that followed; however, Allen isn't phased by it.

Josh Allen and Bills fans

EA SPORTS

The Bills QB tells PEOPLE, "absolutely not!" when asked if he believes in the curse. In contrast, he referenced players that countered the curse — like Tom Brady, who "did a bunch of different superstitious stuff" when named the cover of Madden 18 and won a Super Bowl the following year.

"And when Pat [Mahomes] was on the cover, he won a Super Bowl and MVP," he recalls of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's Madden 22 cover. "So I'm not worried about it."

Only time will tell if Allen, too, will reverse the curse. But for now — the Madden 24 cover star says, "I'm just trying to go out there and play the best football that I can play."

