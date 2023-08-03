Josh Allen Says It 'Blows My Mind' People Are Interested in His Relationship with Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld

The Bills QB addressed the attention around his new relationship with Steinfeld during a recent podcast appearance

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye
Published on August 3, 2023 03:57PM EDT
Hailee Steinfeld; Josh Allen
Photo:

Jason Mendez/Getty; Cole Burston/Getty

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still getting used to living his life in the spotlight — especially since he started dating singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld.

During an appearance on Pardon My Take, the 27-year-old athlete was asked if he's seen headlines about him "making out with his girlfriend" since they began spending time together in May.

"The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind," Allen responded.

The Buffalo Bills star went on to condemn the lengths some photographers have gone to catch a photo of him and Steinfeld, 26. Allen recalled a specific instance where he spotted a photographer "on a boat" trying to snap a shot of the couple.

Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen 'Getting to Know Each Other': They'll 'See Where It Goes'

Carmen Mandato/Getty; Kate Green/Getty

The NFL star said it's a "gross feeling" and creates a sense of "insecurity" for him and Steinfeld.

Neither Allen nor Steinfeld have publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, but the Bills star took no issue with the podcast's hosts referring to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actress as his girlfriend during the interview on Wednesday.

Reps for Steinfeld and Allen have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The actress and QB have been spotted together several times since their first public outing on May 25 — shortly after rumors began circulating that Allen had split from his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams — then again two days later on what appeared to be a double date.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen sushi dinner

Michael Sinensky/facebook

In June, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE they "are still dating and getting to know each other."

"He's going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they're not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes," the insider added.

Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld

TheImageDirect.com

After being seen out together multiple times, a source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that the "cute couple" have been "hanging out for a few weeks."

"It's new, but they are having fun," the source added.

