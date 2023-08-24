Josephine Skriver Welcomes First Baby, a Girl, with Husband Alexander DeLeon

Josephine Skriver is a mom!

On Thursday, the former Victoria's Secret angel, 30, announced that she has welcomed her first baby, a girl, with husband Alexander DeLeon, who goes by the stage name Bohnes.

Sharing a black-and-white photo to her Instagram, Skriver shows the family of three all holding hands while also giving a glimpse at their newborn.

"Aurora James. ✨," the model simply captioned her photo, revealing their daughter's name.

In July, Skriver and her husband announced that they were expecting a baby girl as they shared photos from their "wild flower-themed" baby shower.

"Pink is our new favorite color. @bohnes 👶🏻💕😍 #babygirl #girldad also biggest shoutout to @jastookes & @sarasampaio for throwing us the cutest baby shower!!" she captioned photos from the party, sharing the pictures on Instagram.

Other photos from the event showed Bohnes with a smile on his face as he donned a "Girl dad" cap.

"Can't wait to raise our baby girl together," she captioned the shot.

The model first announced that she was expecting a baby in May, confirming the exciting news in a joint Instagram post. Sharing a photo where she was topless in jeans, Skriver held her chest as she highlighted her bump at different angles.

"2+1 ❤️," the couple captioned the post.

A month prior, the pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary. "Pinch me.. has it really been a year already?? 💍🤍 Becoming your wife has been one of my biggest joys in life," Skriver wrote in an Instagram tribute, posting wedding photos.

The couple started dating in 2013 and announced their engagement under the Northern Lights in 2018.