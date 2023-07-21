Josephine Chaplin, the Actress Daughter of Charlie Chaplin, Dead at 74

The actress's sons Charly, Julien and Arthur announced that she died July 13 in Paris

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Published on July 21, 2023 02:57PM EDT
Josephine Chaplin during the shooting of the film Las Ibericas C.F. in 1971 in Madrid, Spain
Josephine Chaplin in 1971. Photo:

Europa Press via Getty 

Josephine Chaplin, the Escape to the Sun actress and daughter of legendary actor Charlie Chaplin, is dead at 74.

Her sons Charly, Julien and Arthur announced the news in a French newspaper, saying she died July 13 in Paris. The family added that a private funeral will be held in Paris.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

As a child, Josephine appeared in some of her famous father's films, including small parts in 1952's Limelight and 1967's A Countess from Hong Kong. Her later credits included the lead in 1972's Escape to the Sun and the 1975 miniseries The Man Without a Face.

Charlie, a legendary actor from Hollywood's silent-film era, had 11 children. Josephine was one of eight he had with wife Oona O'Neill, whom he married in 1943.

Charles Chaplin accepts a birthday hug from his daughter, Josephine.
Josephine with dad Charlie Chaplin.

Bettmann Archive/Getty

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josephine lived in Paris for many years, starring in several French films and overseeing the Chaplin office for her family. The outlet reported that she is also survived by siblings Geraldine, Michael, Victoria, Jane, Annette, Eugene and Christopher.

The outlet also reported that she was married to Nikki Sistovaris from 1969 until 1977, and later wed archeologist Jean-Claude Gardin, who died in 2013.

Charlie Chaplin (1889 - 1977) with his daughter Josephine during her wedding to Greek businessman Nikki Sistovaris, Lausanne, Switzerland, 23rd June 1969
Charlie Chaplin and daughter Josephine on her wedding day, June 23, 1969.

Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty

Charlie died in December 1977 at age 88. Variety reported at the time that Oona and seven of their kids were at his bedside when he died, and daughter Geraldine had been filming a movie in Madrid but rushed home when found out.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, grave robbers once stole Charlie's body and held it for ransom in March 1978, seeking $600,000. Two men, Roman Wardas and Gantscho Ganev, were eventually caught and convicted. They reportedly later wrote letters to Oona apologizing.

