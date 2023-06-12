Joseph Fiennes on ‘Bad Mistake’ of Playing Michael Jackson: ‘I Asked the Broadcaster to Pull It’

In a 2016 episode of British anthology series ‘Urban Myths,’ Joseph Fiennes controversially played the King of Pop

By
Jack Smart
Jack Smart

Jack Smart is the Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. With 10 years of experience as an entertainment journalist, he previously worked at The A.V. Club and Backstage.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 04:24PM EDT
Joseph Fiennes & Michael Jackson
Photo:

Matthew Eisman/Getty; Carlo Allegri/Getty 

Joseph Fiennes is reflecting on the most controversial role of his career: Michael Jackson

A 2016 episode of the anthology series Urban Myths: A Brand New Collection of TV Comedies starred the British actor, 53, as the late King of Pop — alongside Brian Cox as Marlon Brando and Stockard Channing as Elizabeth Taylor — embarking on a road trip following the events of 9/11. 

"It was a wrong decision,” Fiennes told The Observer on Sunday in an interview about his on-camera work. 

“I’m one part of that — there are producers, broadcasters, writers, directors, all involved in these decisions,” he said. 

“But obviously if I’m upfront, I have become the voice for other people. I would love them to be around the table as well to talk about it. But you know, it came at a time where there was a movement and a shift and that was good, and it was, you know, a bad call. A bad mistake.”

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in 'Urban Myths'
Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in 'Urban Myths': Courtesy Sky Arts. Courtesy Sky Arts

Fiennes’ casting as Jackson in the comedic series recreating apocryphal stories about celebrities drew outrage when it was announced in 2016. 

The music icon’s daughter Paris Jackson made her feelings clear when she tweeted, “It honestly makes me want to vomit… It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother Liz as well.”

Soledad O’Brien joined those weighing in on Fiennes’ casting when a trailer for the Urban Myths episode appeared. “I woke up feeling like it's going to be a beautiful day and then I remembered this is someone's idea of Michael Jackson,” tweeted the broadcaster. 

At the time, production company Sky Arts told PEOPLE in a statement that the episode was “part of a series of comedies about unlikely stories from arts and cultural history. Sky Arts gives producers the creative freedom to cast roles as they wish, within the diversity framework which we have set.”

However, the company then took the controversial episode off the air. “This decision was taken in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family,” Sky Arts tweeted in 2017. “We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events & never intended to cause any offense. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”

The Emmy-nominated Handmaid’s Tale star had originally expressed surprise about the casting decision, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2016, “I’m a white, middle-class guy from London.” Of Jackson’s skin color, which the singer claimed later in his life was a result of the skin disease vitiligo, Fiennes commented that “he was probably closer to my color than his original color.” 

The actor now looks back at the whole experience with regret. “I think people are absolutely right to be upset,” Fiennes told The Observer. “I asked the broadcaster to pull it. And there were some pretty hefty discussions, but ultimately people made the right choice.”

Related Articles
Cary Elwes Shares Selfie from Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Bash: 'This Man Should Always Be Celebrated'
Cary Elwes Shares Selfie from Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Bash: 'This Man Should Always Be Celebrated'
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Celebrates Eventful Weekend of 'Love and Laughter' 5 Months After Snowplow Accident
Naomi Watts spotted in Manhattan, New York, days after her wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Seen Smiling in New York City Days After Her Wedding to Billy Crudup
David Duchovny Teases His Upcoming Romantic Comedy with Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan's Comeback Rom-Com Is 'a Throwback Sweet Film,' Teases Costar David Duchovny: (Exclusive)
Amber Heard attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Amber Heard to Make First Major Appearance Since Johnny Depp Trial at Film Festival in Italy
Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Have Day Date at French Open — See the Photos
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'My Love, My Partner, My Man!'
Michael Fassbender crashes out of 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Michael Fassbender Crashes Out of Le Mans 24-Hour Race After He 'Lost Control' of His Car: 'Gutted'
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo Recalls Filming Pivotal Scene in 'Wicked' Film Adaptation: ‘My Heart Broke Open and Tears Fell’
Jennifer Lawrence is âTotallyâ Open to Playing Katniss Everdeen Again: â100 Percentâ
Jennifer Lawrence Says She's 'Totally' Open to Playing Her 'Hunger Games' Role Again: '100 Percent'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Diane Keaton attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Diane Keaton Pokes Fun at Her Love of Headwear with a Larger-Than-Life-Sized Hat
Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City
Michael J. Fox and Friends Celebrate Actor's 62nd Birthday with Sweet Tributes: ‘62 and STILL Cool’
Leonardo DiCaprio and Rumoured Girlfriend Gigi Hadid seen enjoying yet another date night in London as the pair arrive back seconds apart at the same hotel following their evening out in the capital with Leo's Dad and Step Mum
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted at London Restaurant as He Dined with His Parents
Jennifer Coolidge and Eddie Kaye Thomas
Jennifer Coolidge Recalls Being Roommates with ‘American Pie’ Costar Eddie Kaye Thomas: ‘I Wasn’t the Love of His Life’
Johnny Depp Fans Sing Star 'Happy Birthday' as He Turns 60 at Bucharest Concert
Johnny Depp Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Actor as He Turns 60 at Concert in Romania
Brittany Snow 'The Good Half' World Premiere, Tribeca Festival
Brittany Snow Says She's ‘Trying to Focus on Myself and Tune Out the Noise’ After Divorce (Exclusive)