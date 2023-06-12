Reality Star Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Backstage Brawl at Floyd Mayweather Fight

Multiple brawls broke out during Sunday's fight between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III in Florida

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on June 12, 2023 04:10PM EDT
oseline Hernandez attends Zeus Network's Joseline's Cabaret: Atlanta Season 2 screening at AMC Madison Yards 8 on April 18, 2021
Photo:

 Paras Griffin/Getty 

Sunday night's exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III gave a new meaning to watching "the big fight" when a brawl broke out backstage between attendees.

Reality star Joseline Hernandez was arrested Monday morning on four separate charges for her alleged involvement in Sunday's incident at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., Broward County Sheriff's Office records show.

Footage of the altercation obtained by TMZ allegedly shows Hernandez, 36, engaged in a fight with rapper Big Lex, leading to charges of trespassing and battery, TMZ reported. The outlet reports that the confrontation took place in the arena's back hallways.

It's not immediately clear if Hernandez has entered pleas to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Brawl Breaks Out During Gotti-Mayweather Fight

sheriff.org

In the video obtained by TMZ, one witness can be heard saying Hernandez was "fighting everybody" in the arena. "Hey hey, stop that girl, man. She’s killing that girl… They are letting this girl beat the f--- out of this girl."

In videos of the altercation, Hernandez is allegedly seen putting Big Lex in a headlock, with the chaos ultimately leaving Lex topless.

TMZ reported Hernandez was visibly upset at the event after an unidentified woman threw a glass of water at her.

Sunday night's ticket between Mayweather and Gotti seemingly had everyone on edge as a separate brawl broke out in the ring mid-competition.

The New York Post reported that the fighters' management teams began throwing punches and shoving each other in the ring after Gotti III appeared to disagree with a holding call from the referee.

Ultimately, both fighters were escorted back to their locker rooms amid the brawl before they were able to finish the fight.

