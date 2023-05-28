Josef Newgarden Wins 2023 Indy 500 After 11 Previous Attempts: 'I Knew I Was Capable'

The racer is the first American to win the Indy 500 since Alexander Rossi did back in 2016

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Published on May 28, 2023 07:46 PM
Josef Newgarden
Photo:

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The winner of the 2023 Indianapolis 500 has been crowned!

Josef Newgarden won the 107th running of the racing competition on Sunday, marking the first time he has won the Indy 500 in the 12 times he has competed.

Newgarden, 32, bested last year’s winner, Marcus Ericsson, toward the end of the race, moving him into second place and Santino Ferrucci into third.

The racer, who is originally from Nashville, Tennessee, is the first American to win the Indy 500 since Alexander Rossi did back in 2016.

Ericsson, meanwhile, was attempting to become the first back-to-back winner since Helio Castroneves did it in 2001 and 2002.

After crossing the finish line, Newgarden parked his car and headed toward the grandstand, where he mingled with fans cheering for his feat.

"I’ve always wanted to go into the crowd here in Indianapolis," Newgarden told NBC Sports. "I’ve seen people go up into the fence. I wanted to go through the fence. I wanted to celebrate with the people."

"I just thought it would be so cool to be in that energy because I know what that energy is like on race day," he added. "This was a dream of mine. If this was ever going to happen, I wanted to do that."

Josef Newgarden

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Newgarden also expressed that he was "just so thankful to be here" after pouring a bottle of whole milk over his head after the race, ESPN reported.

"I started out as a fan in the crowd, and this place is amazing, regardless of where you're sitting," he said, per the outlet. "Everyone kept asking why I hadn't won this race, and they look at you like you're a failure if you haven't won it."

He added, "I knew I was capable. I knew I could."

