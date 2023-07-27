Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns Share Sweet Smooch on Greek Getaway — See the Photo!

Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns are going strong in Greece!

The lovebirds were spotted packing on the PDA this week as they vacationed overseas. Woods, 25, and Towns, 27, smooched while floating in the crystal blue waters at Branco Mykonos, a 5-star luxury hotel near the Platies Yalos beach.

They appeared to be on a couples retreat as Towns’ fellow NBA players Patrick Beverley, Paul George and Ivica Zubac were also photographed with their significant others.

Woods shared multiple Instagram Story posts with the ladies as she documented her Grecian getaway. “From Mykonos with love 🤍” the FrstPlace founder captioned one post showing off waist-length blonde braids. She completed her vacation look with a white crop top paired with a sparkling silver maxi skirt.

In another upload from the trip, the socialite posed on a boat while rocking a black and white Christian Dior swimsuit with the words “J’adior Mykonos” monogrammed on the front with matching frames from the designer.

Towns and Woods first began dating in 2020 after years of friendship. In September 2021, she opened up about why the relationship works. "I think it's kind of cool dating your best friend," the model confessed in an episode of her Instagram series Regular-ish. "We know each other. We know each other's hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we've been through a lot of bad days together."

The Minnesota Timberwolves athlete, who was present for the social media show, added that "there was never a kiss or anything” while they were just friends. During the discussion he revealed that they got closer during the pandemic. "It just so happened, COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter."

Woods and Towns’ courtship came after the Los Angeles native made headlines the year before for getting physical with Tristian Thompson — the then-boyfriend of Woods’ one-time best friend Kylie Jenner’s older sister Khloe Kardashian. The scandal rocked their years-long friendship. In February 2019, Woods made her first public appearance since the drama to launch her Eylure X Jordyn Woods Lashes in L.A. Beauty and lifestyle blogger Jade Simmone attended the event and later told PEOPLE she could tell Woods’ mood was a bit off.

"She seemed really depressed. She seemed kind of down and kind of sad. Even her speech you can barely hear what she is saying, like she wasn't feeling it,” Simmone recalled. Portions of the scandal publicly played out on E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In a scene filmed before the news broke, Kardashian congratulated Woods for collaborating with Jenner for a Kylie x Jordan Kylie Cosmetics makeup release.

“And Jordyn, for you to be turning 21 — I’ve known you forever and I’m so proud of you and the woman that you have grown into and that you’re growing into. To see you guys stick together and be best friends through thick and thin, it’s such a blessing. Congratulations on everything and this will be a huge success,” Kardashian said in the episode.

Woods eventually appeared as a guest on Jada Pinkett Smith's Emmy-nominated Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story. “I’m no homewrecker,” she said during the interview. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love. And someone that I’ve seen — has a beautiful daughter. I never was trying to steal someone’s man.”

Since then, Woods and Jenner have seemingly patched things up. Last week, the women were photographed leaving a restaurant. It was their first time being seen together since falling out four years ago. “Kylie has had a very hard time moving on from their friendship,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

