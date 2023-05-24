Shaquil Barrett's Wife Says 'Life Is Not Fair' as She Shares Photos of Daughter, 2, Who Died by Drowning

"The endless laughs I miss the most," Shaquil Barrett's wife Jordanna wrote on a photo of daughter Arrayah, 2, who died in a drowning accident last month

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 24, 2023 11:57 AM
Jordanna Barrett shares heartwarming images of daughter on Instagram
Arrayah, Jordanna, and Shaquil Barrett. Photo:

Jordanna Barrett/Instagram, Jason Kempin/Getty

Shaquil Barrett's wife Jordanna is continuing to mourn the loss of their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah, who died after drowning in a pool at the family's Tampa Bay residence last month.

On Tuesday, Jordanna took to her Instagram Story to share a series of sweet photos of daughter Arrayah as she reflected on her loss.

"Pure joy, pure innocence. Life is not fair. I miss you," Jordanna wrote alongside a photo of her little girl smiling in a bathtub.

Jordanna Barrett shares heartwarming images of daughter on Instagram
Arrayah Barrett.

Jordanna Barrett/Instagram

RELATED: Shaquil Barrett's Wife Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Daughter After 2-Year-Old Dies by Drowning

In another photo, Arrayah can be seen eating in a high chair.

"You are so perfect. The endless laughs I miss the most," wrote Jordanna.

Other snaps of Arrayah include ones of her smiling at the beach, sporting a matching pink outfit, and playing with her Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker father.

"I miss her voice 💕" and "Your laugh was everything! 💕," Jordanna wrote in her other captions.

Jordanna Barrett shares heartwarming images of daughter on Instagram
Arrayah Barrett.

Jordanna Barrett/Instagram

Earlier this month, Jordanna got a tattoo in memory of Arrayah.

The tattoo, which is located on her inner wrist, features her late daughter's name, Arrayah Sunshine, along with a halo and a pair of angel wings, all in black ink.

"I miss you so much my girl. My heart is so shattered," Jordanna wrote on her Instagram Story as she revealed the ink.

Before her death, Arrayah had just celebrated her second birthday on April 19. Shaquil shared a tribute on Instagram at the time of the toddler wearing a pink tutu.

"Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘," he wrote.

