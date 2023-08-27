Jordana Brewster Says She's Planning a 'Really Special' First Anniversary Gift for Her Husband

Jordana Brewster has a big surprise up her sleeve!



The Fast & Furious star, 43, and her husband, Mason Morfit, will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in September, and the actress has something special planned.

"I'm working on a really special gift for [Mason], which of course I won't divulge. Hopefully, he won't be disappointed," she told PEOPLE while attending This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Brewster also shared that she and Morfit plan to travel somewhere close to their hearts to celebrate their anniversary. "We are going back to the spot where we had our honeymoon," she revealed.

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit tied the knot in California in September 2022. Gregg DeGuire/Getty

It's a fitting destination, as the Simulant star said she and Morfit are still basking in that honeymoon glow. "It feels as great as the day we got married," she said of her relationship with her husband. "And it also feels like it went by in a second, and that we've also accomplished so much in a year."

Brewster and the ValueAct Capital CEO tied the knot on Sept. 3, 2022, in Redondo Beach, California. The couple's ceremony even featured various cars lined up from the Fast & Furious films, a franchise which Brewster has starred in since its inception in 2001.

The couple was first romantically linked in July 2020, when they were spotted holding hands. Brewster later revealed in a June 2021 essay for Glamour that she and Morfit actually met four years prior when she and the businessman were both married to other people.

Brewster said the pair reconnected just four days after she and her then-husband Andrew Form — with whom she shares sons Rowan, 7, and Julian, 9 — made the decision to separate after 13 years of marriage.

The former soap opera actress announced her engagement to Morfit in September 2021, sharing a photo on Instagram of the two cuddling up on the beach. "❤️JB soon to be JBM❤️," she wrote in the post's caption, referencing her initials.

Ahead of her wedding, Brewster shared a glimpse into the planning details of the big event — including the special roles her children would fill.

"I'm trying to integrate them into the ceremony in a special, very thoughtful way. I think Rowan's going to do something musical and Julian's going to give a speech of some sort. So yeah, it'll be fun," she said, adding that the nuptials would have lots of other "personal" touches.

She also shared that she knew in her heart that Morfit was "the one" when she recognized that their relationship "felt very exciting, but also comfortable at the same time."

"So, yeah, I fell in love at 40!" she added.

