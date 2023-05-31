Jordan Royal Wedding Will Double as a Royal Reunion! See the International Guest List (So Far)

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s royal wedding has a regal guest list.

The future king of Jordan, 28, is set to wed Rajwa Alseif at Zahran Palace in Amman on Thursday, and royals from around the world are reportedly joining the big event.

According to the latest count from Tatler, Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisakoa of Japan and her daughter Princess Tsuguko, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Prince Sébastien of Luxembourg and King Philippe and his daughter Princess Elisabeth of Belgium are all attending the wedding.

RELATED: Queen Rania of Jordan Says Son’s Fiancée Is 'Perfect Answer' to Her Prayers Before Royal Wedding

Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe. IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty



King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands also confirmed their RSVP on their website.

Meanwhile, Queen Azizah of Malaysia recently told the Royal Watcher blog that she and her husband, King Abdullah, will be there.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

The office of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden told the Associated Press she is going to the nuptials.

She confirmed the news herself on Monday, writing on Twitter, "I'm on my way to the Middle East and North Africa to build on our longstanding partnerships and meet with young people across the region to discuss how the next generation can thrive. I look forward to traveling to Amman, Jordan to join King Abdullah and Queen Rania in celebrating their son, Crown Prince Al Hussein's wedding to Ms. Rajwa Al Seif."

Princess Tsuguko, Princess Hisako of Takamado. Ken Ishii/Getty Images

The Royal Hashemite Court revealed on Wednesday that 140 guests — including members of Jordan's royal family, other royals from around the world and heads of state — will attend Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa's Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace.

Following the “elegant and understated” religious service, known as a “katb ktab,” the newlyweds will travel in a ceremonial Red Motorcade of Land Rovers and motorcycles to the reception at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Crown Prince Haakon, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty



In an interesting twist, the celebration will mark the second major royal reunion in just a few weeks.

On May 6, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary, Crown Princess Victoria, Crown Prince Haakon, King Philippe, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima, King Abdullah and Queen Azizah all attended King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic coronation in London.

Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands. Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage

Though they weren’t at the church service at Westminster Abbey, Princess Elisabeth and Princess Catharina-Amalia — two future Queens! — attended the coronation eve reception at Buckingham Palace on May 5.

Crown Prince Hussein’s parents, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan, were also royal guests at King Charles’ coronation, and the Queen of Jordan exclusively reflected to PEOPLE about what the experience was like.

King Philippe of Belgium and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

RELATED: Queen Rania of Jordan Reflects on Coronation: 'King Charles Put His Own Stamp on Events' (Exclusive)

“The ceremony was beautiful and unforgettable. It struck the perfect balance of solemnity, spectacle, and spirituality. The many different traditions and rituals we saw were a reminder of Britain's deep respect for its history, and the link between King Charles III and British sovereigns of centuries past. It is admirable to see how the British monarchy has evolved through the years and remained a steadying presence for the country and its people,” Queen Rania, 52, told PEOPLE.

His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Malaysia. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“The coronation was, of course, steeped in tradition, but I was very impressed with how King Charles put his own stamp on the events. For example, it felt very natural to see representatives of different religions play a role in the service. This was unprecedented in Britain's history, but it showed how focused His Majesty is on inclusivity,” she added.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Rania of Jordan and Abdullah II of Jordan. Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Thursday, Crown Prince Hussein's royal wedding will serve as a landmark moment and occasion for celebration throughout the kingdom.

National celebrations kicked off Monday with a free concert at Amman International Stadium, the Associated Press reported, and the June 1 wedding day has been declared a government holiday.