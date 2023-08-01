Jordan Rodgers Says Wife JoJo Fletcher Still Hasn't Passed Gas in Front of Him — 6 Years Later

Even though America has watched JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' romance unfold, during their private time together, she still keeps some things from him.

During an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast, the former NFL quarterback revealed that The Bachelorette star has yet to pass gas in front of him despite their six-year relationship.

In fact, Rodgers went so far as to say that he thought it would be a “deal-breaker” not to achieve that level of familiarity with his bride-to-be before they tied the knot back in May 2022.

“JoJo has never audibly farted in front of me,” he said, laughing. "Before we got married, I was like, "It's gotta happen. I am not walking down the aisle if you don't fart in front of me.'"

Shocked by the revelation, Bristowe asked if the reality star had really “never let one slip” to which she confessed she wasn’t “naturally” a “farter.”



“I would burp more,” she said before explaining that the act of passing gas now hold higher stakes in their relationship. “It’s become such a thing now that I don’t even feel comfortable to let it slip because he says this story all the time.”

While Rodgers has never heard Fletcher’s farts, he did recall a time he smelled a particularly pungent odor when entering a room.

"I did get crop-dusted one time,” he recalled “It was in a separate room, and I happened to walk into the room, and I was like, ‘Oh, you did!’”

The sports commentator will no longer settle for Fletcher pulling a random fart in the middle of the day, he claimed he wanted to “catch her” in the act.

“He wants to make me feel mortified,” she added.

Back in December 2022, Fletcher opened up about the Bachelor Nation couple’s plans to expand their family following their wedding.

"I loved our life together before as an engaged couple," she told Ok! at the time "But there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special."

"Nothing major in our day to day lives has changed, but I would say there is this feeling you get once married that just feels a bit different," she continued. "It's hard to explain but there is a deeper feeling of connection."

