Jordan Rodgers Says Wife JoJo Fletcher Still Hasn't Passed Gas in Front of Him — 6 Years Later

"I did get crop-dusted one time," Rodgers said, adding, "It was in a separate room, and I happened to walk into the room, and I was like, ‘Oh, you did!'"

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 03:29PM EDT
Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers
Photo: Jojo Fletcher/instagram

Even though America has watched JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' romance unfold, during their private time together, she still keeps some things from him.

During an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast, the former NFL quarterback revealed that The Bachelorette star has yet to pass gas in front of him despite their six-year relationship

In fact, Rodgers went so far as to say that he thought it would be a “deal-breaker” not to achieve that level of familiarity with his bride-to-be before they tied the knot back in May 2022. 

“JoJo has never audibly farted in front of me,” he said, laughing. "Before we got married, I was like, "It's gotta happen. I am not walking down the aisle if you don't fart in front of me.'"

Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers
Jojo Fletcher/instagram

Shocked by the revelation, Bristowe asked if the reality star had really “never let one slip” to which she confessed she wasn’t “naturally” a “farter.”

“I would burp more,” she said before explaining that the act of passing gas now hold higher stakes in their relationship. “It’s become such a thing now that I don’t even feel comfortable to let it slip because he says this story all the time.”

<p>JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers</p>

Getty Images

While Rodgers has never heard Fletcher’s farts, he did recall a time he smelled a particularly pungent odor when entering a room. 

"I did get crop-dusted one time,” he recalled “It was in a separate room, and I happened to walk into the room, and I was like, ‘Oh, you did!’”

The sports commentator will no longer settle for Fletcher pulling a random fart in the middle of the day, he claimed he wanted to “catch her” in the act.

“He wants to make me feel mortified,” she added. 

jojo fletcher, Jordan Rodger
Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Back in December 2022, Fletcher opened up about the Bachelor Nation couple’s plans to expand their family following their wedding. 

"I loved our life together before as an engaged couple," she told Ok! at the time "But there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special."

"Nothing major in our day to day lives has changed, but I would say there is this feeling you get once married that just feels a bit different," she continued. "It's hard to explain but there is a deeper feeling of connection."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The latest season of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and older seasons can be streamed on Hulul.

Related Articles
jojo fletcher, Jordan Rodger
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Relationship Timeline
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time'
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time' (Exclusive)
Jojo Fletcher
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Their Favorite Wedding Memory and New Divorce Reality Show (Exclusive)
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth
Shawn Booth Recalls Moment Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe Sent Him a Text Meant for Her New Beau Jason Tartick
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Say It's 'Weird' They Met on a Dating Show: 'It Blows Our Mind' (Exclusive)
JASON TARTICK, KAITLYN BRISTOWE
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Relationship Timeline
CHARITY LAWSON
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Wants to Put an End to 'Foolishness' and Threatens to Take Back a Rose from 1 Man
The Bachelorette's Jason Tartick Celebrates 'Beautiful Queen' Kaitlyn Bristowe 38th Birthday
The Bachelorette's Jason Tartick Celebrates 'Beautiful Queen' Kaitlyn Bristowe's 38th Birthday
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers
JoJo Fletcher Reveals She and Husband Jordan Rodgers Are Talking About 'Building a Family Together'
GABBY WINDEY, Vinny Guadagnino
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey Says She's 'Still Talking' to Vinny Guadagnino: 'He's Hot'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She Feels Like Ex-Fiancé Shawn Booth 'Used' Her 'Professionally'
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' Relationship Timeline
RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
Every Bachelor Nation Contestant Who Received a First Impression Rose and Won
THE BACHELOR - Finale and After the Final Rose - Its a crucial week in Thailand as Zach introduces Gabi and Kaity to his family. A live studio audience watches as Jesse Palmer sits down with Zach and his three final women to watch the emotional conclusion of his journey. MONDAY, MARCH 27 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) GABI, ZACH SHALLCROSS
'The Bachelor' 's Gabi Remains 'Angry and Hurt' After Zach 'Violated' Her Privacy: 'Still Getting Over All of It'
Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe Screams for Joy in Proposal Video Shared by Jason Tartick: 'The Reaction I Was Hoping for'