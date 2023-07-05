Eagles' Jordan Mailata Stuns Guests by Singing 'Isn't She Lovely' at His Maui Wedding — See the Video!

Sing, Jordan Mailata, sing!

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle married his longtime girlfriend Niki Ikahihifo in Maui, Hawaii — and serenaded his new wife with a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.”

In a video shared to Eagles Nation, the 26-year-old Australian athlete showed off his powerful, pitch-perfect voice from the dais, while Ikahihifo took to the dance floor.

Wearing an Eagles-colored green suit, the 6-foot 8-inch Mailata brought the song to new heights — and guests at the wedding took note too, as they cheered in appreciation.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and right tackle Lane Johnson were among those in attendance, according to Sports Illustrated.

For the former rugby player, singing is just another one of his many talents.

Last year, Mailata appeared on The Masked Singer, where he impressed judges and fans alike in his turn as Thingamabob.



"I was a singer first before any sort of athlete," he said at the time.

The judges couldn't believe an active NFL player appeared on the show.

"This has been an incredible experience for me," Mailata shared after he was eliminated during week 3. "I want to say if you want to do something, just do it."

The NFL star is not the only member of the Eagles to tackle marriage this year.

In March, Landon Dickerson married his college sweetheart Brooke Kuhlman in front of 150 guests at the Cliffs at the Glassy Chapel in Greenville, South Carolina.

Music and Maui also figured into their nuptials, with the bride walking down the aisle to a guitar and cello version of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love,” and the newlyweds jetting off to the Hawaiian island, as well as Kauai and Lanai, for their honeymoon.

