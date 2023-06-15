Jordan Davis and Wife Kristen Welcome Their Third Baby, Son Elijah Patrick

Jordan Davis is a father of three!

The 35-year-old country star and wife Kristen have welcomed a baby boy, he announced Thursday on Instagram.

"God is good! My son Elijah Patrick is in the world…His momma did incredible in getting him here and we hope to get him home to his brother and sister soon," he captioned a photo of the newborn's hand.

Son Elijah Patrick Davis was born earlier this week in Nashville, Tennessee, Jordan's rep confirms to PEOPLE. Weighing in at 10 lbs., 1 oz., he measured 22 inches long.

Baby Eli joins big siblings Locklan Joseph, 21 months, and Eloise Larkin, 3½.



Kristen, an attorney, recently shared a maternity photo on Instagram and reflected on feeling "jitters" as they awaited the newest member of the family.

"Over 38 weeks of carrying our sweet little mystery babe and I’m starting to get those end of pregnancy jitters! 🖤 Who will you be, when will you arrive, what will juggling a newborn and 2 toddlers look like?" she wrote.

"But today the nursery is getting painted and maybe I’ll actually pack my hospital bag 🙃 Living life on the edge and patiently waiting 🖤," Kristen continued.

Jordan — whose music video for "Next Thing You Know," featuring his family, premiered Thursday — previously spoke to PEOPLE about spending time with his family as he discussed his second studio album Bluebird Days, which helped him stop and enjoy his life.

"I feel like this record helped me kind of sit in it," said Jordan. "I've always been a guy that's always off to what was next, but when it comes to my kids, I have realized that speeding time up means less days with them. My wife and I are super blessed and fortunate, and we have everything we need. We don't need to look for too much."

