Jordan Craig Shares Photos of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Prince on His First Day of First Grade

Jordan Craig joked about how tough it was getting photos with the newly minted first grader on Instagram Tuesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 30, 2023 02:39PM EDT
Jordan Craig and son Prince. Photo:

Jordan Craig/Instagram

Jordan Craig is celebrating a special day for son Prince Oliver.

On Tuesday, the fashion influencer, 32, shared photos from her son's first day of first grade. Craig, who shares Prince with ex Tristan Thompson, smiled as she tried to get her little one to pose for a nice photo.

"First Grade here we come!!!💙📚," she captioned a set of three shots, two of which the 6-year-old makes a silly face at the camera.

Later, in her Instagram Story, Craig joked, "When they reach the age where not even a bribe can get you a regular cheeeeese."

In celebration of Thompson's 32nd birthday in March, Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of the father of four posing with three of his kids — with Prince and True, 5, sitting on his lap as he held then-infant son Tatum across their laps.

"You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles," she captioned several images of the basketball star with his kids and family members. "Happy birthday baby daddy."

Thompson is also dad to 19-month-old son Theo with model Maralee Nichols.

In April, Prince spent time with his younger siblings once again when The Kardashians star, 39, held an incredible Octonauts-themed birthday party for True in April.

One video shared on Kardashian's Instagram Story showed Prince and True having fun and laughing together at the slime-making station.

"My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you're getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store," wrote on True's birthday.

"Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy. You are my entire life!" she continued.

