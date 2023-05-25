Terminally Ill Jonnie Irwin Says ‘I Am Living with Cancer Rather than Dying from Cancer’

The British TV presenter, who is battling terminal lung cancer, says he’s looking to leave a legacy of help that will make his family proud

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 25, 2023 12:02 PM
Escape to the Country
Johnnie Irwin. Photo:

BBC

Jonnie Irwin is looking ahead to the future.

The British TV presenter, who revealed he had terminal lung cancer last year, spoke about his health on a new podcast, OneChat, and talked about how his diagnosis has shaped his outlook on life.

“I am living with cancer rather than dying from cancer,” he said on the May 24 podcast. "As soon as you say you’ve got cancer, people just write you off…[But] the day I came out and told the world that I had cancer, terminal cancer, is the day I started living again.”

Irwin, now 49, was first diagnosed in August 2020 after he was in Italy filming for Channel 4's house-hunting reality show A Place in the Sun, and experienced blurred vision while driving. A series of tests soon confirmed the cancer.

"Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live," he recalled, noting the impact it would have on his wife Jessica and their three children, Rex, now 3, and twins Rafa and Cormac, who were only 2 months old at the time. 

Jonnie Irwin and Jessica Holmes
Johnnie Irwin and wife Jessica.

Jonnie Irwin/Instagram

"How do you tell a woman who only two months before had had twins?” he said on the podcast. “All I can remember is hugging her and just saying sorry.”

After revealing his diagnosis, Irwin said he was let go from A Place in the Sun

"As soon as people find out you've got cancer, they write you off," he explained. "Yes, I have stage four, and it's terminal — but not yet, so let me live my life while I can."

He admitted on the podcast that the potential loss of income was why he initially hid his diagnosis. 

“The only reason I kept it a secret is because I’ve got to feed my babies,” he said in the podcast.

“It’s expensive business, dying.”

But Irwin doesn’t regret revealing his diagnosis; Rather, he credits it with his new outlook on life.

"I started being Jonnie Irwin again and I actually feel alive,” Irwin said.

A big part of his motivation these days? Leaving behind a legacy of help that his family — especially his sons — can cherish.

Jonnie Irwin/Instagram
Johnnie Irwin with his children.

Jonnie Irwin/Instagram

“One of the things that really inspired me to go public was because I will leave a little footprint on this planet because of a TV career but I want to leave a positive footprint,” he said. “I think I can educate people into living their lives better, then I’ve got something my boys can be proud of.”

Irwin’s been taking steps to leave behind a personal legacy as well: Although his birthday isn’t until November, he threw an early 50th birthday party in March, and said he’s relying on modern technology to record messages for his family to watch after he’s died. 

As he told the BBC, “It's amazing to think I too could speak to my wife and children after I pass away." 

 

Related Articles
Jonnie Irwin arrives at the TV Choice Awards 2010 at The Dorchester on September 6, 2010 in London, England.
Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'
Hank Green
YouTube Star Hank Green Reveals Hodgkin's Lymphoma Diagnosis: 'It's Gonna Be Really Unpleasant'
TV property presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals he has terminal cancer
Jonnie Irwin Says He Hasn't Told His Kids He Has Terminal Cancer: 'Why Shatter That Innocence?'
TV property presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals he has terminal cancer
TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Want to Make Memories'
Bindi Irwin with Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Is 'Passionate' About Wildlife: 'Her Favorite Now Is Dinosaurs' (Exclusive)
Jonnie Irwin 'Good Morning Britain' TV show, London, UK - 24 Nov 2022
Jonnie Irwin Says He's 'Making Memories' for Young Family by Documenting His Remaining Months 
Jeff Bridges Says COVID, Cancer 'Heightened the Experience of Dancing with My Mortality'
Jeff Bridges Says COVID, Cancer 'Heightened the Experience of Dancing with My Mortality' (Exclusive)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Daymond John attends the 26th Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's "Taste For A Cure" Event at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA)
'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John Says Cancer 'Redefined' His Life: 'I'm Not a Superhero' (Exclusive)
Kathy Griffin attends HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kathy Griffin Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed with an 'Extreme Case' of 'Complex PTSD'
https://twitter.com/thismorning/status/1640289819141066756?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1640289819141066756%7Ctwgr%5E097fd5acf0816c143ea2607e7f71768d34a54b33%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yahoo.com%2Flifestyle%2Fbreast-exam-tv-174605579.html. This Morning/Twitter
Woman Gets Breast Exam on Live TV with No Cover-Up or Blurring: 'Early Detection Saves Lives'
sam neil
Sam Neill Reveals He's Being Treated for Stage 3 Blood Cancer: 'Just Pleased to Be Alive'
Cole Hauser (L) and Cynthia Daniel attend Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Cole Hauser's Wife? All About Cynthia Daniel
Francesca Cappucci
Los Angeles News Anchor Francesca Cappucci Dead at 64 of Lung Cancer: 'A Fighter'
4/10 Death Doula Rollout
How This End-of-Life Doula Helps People Have a More Meaningful — and Beautiful — Death
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 20, 2004: (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Actor, Sam Neill, at Circular Quay in Sydney. (Photo by Newspix/Getty Images)
Sam Neill Asks Fans Not to 'Worry' About His Health After Cancer Reveal: 'I Am Alive and Well'
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Relationship Timeline