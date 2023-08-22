Jonnie Irwin Gets MRI and CT Scan in a Parking Lot as He Continues Treatment for Terminal Cancer

The British TV presenter gets a quick scan in a trailer, praising the UK healthcare system for its efficiency

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 22, 2023 08:01PM EDT
Johnnie Irwin Gets MRI and CAT Scan in a Parking Lot as He Continues Treatment for Terminal Cancer
Johnnie Irwin gets medical scans in a UK parking lot as he continues treatment for terminal cancer. Photo:

jonnieirwintv/Instagram

British TV presenter Jonnie Irwin is sharing how his treatment is progressing as he continues to live with terminal cancer.

And as he shared in an Instagram post on Monday, a recent trip for scans was a “great experience.”

“So I got some scans today, not in a hospital but in a leisure center car park,” he said, filming himself as he walked through a parking lot with medical trailers set up.

“MRI and CT unit,” Irwin, 49, explained of the day’s exams, showing the trailers. “In this. Surprising!”

But the experience was a positive one as Irwin explained in the caption. 

“I actually had a great experience. We were able to park almost on the doorstep, no queue and done and dusted in under 15 minutes. Well done #nhs,” he said, adding a hashtag for the UK’s public-service National Health Service.

Irwin, who hosts the real-estate show Escape to the Country, revealed his terminal diagnosis last November after his lung cancer spread to his brain. Since the diagnosis, the TV star has made the point that “I am living with cancer rather than dying from cancer."

And Irwin, who shares three children — Rex, 3, and 2-year-old twins, Rafa and Cormac — with his 40-year-old wife, Jessica, is keeping his family in mind as he moves forward. 

"I'm about making memories. I know my children are so young they won't remember me," he said.

As such, the family recently went on a road trip, with Irwin humorously documenting the experience on Instagram.

“5 hours on and off in car with the boys. Each one with a tablet/screen without headphones! Acoustic hell! #roadtrip,” he captioned a photo where he and wife Jessica sat in the front of the car, making painful expressions, while the kids and bags were packed in the back.

Johnnie Irwin Gets MRI and CAT Scan in a Parking Lot as He Continues Treatment for Terminal Cancer
Irwin joked about the loudness of his kids' tablets in a recent social media post about a family road trip.

jonnieirwintv/Instagram

On recent family trips to Cypress and Paris, Irwin focused on documenting their activities.

"I want to make those memories for Jess, even if the kids don't remember it," he told The Sun last year. "So if she looks at the photo album when I'm long gone she can say to the boys, 'Here's the time your dad chucked you in a pool' or, 'Here's the time we went for that day out.' "

He explained, "I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

