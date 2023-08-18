Jonathan Van Ness Reflects on Thinking They 'Destroyed' Their Life, Admits 'A Big Person Feeding That Narrative Was Me'

The 'Queer Eye' star and JVN haircare creator shared an introspective video as part of their “journey to self love”

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Updated on August 18, 2023 01:19PM EDT
Jonathan Van Ness instagram narrative 08 17 23
Jonathan Van Ness opened up in an Instagram post about their journey to self-love. Photo:

Jonathan Van Ness/Instagram

Jonathan Van Ness continues to share positive, encouraging messages of self-love, getting personal in a new Instagram post Friday.

“I will never forget the people who told me I would amount to nothing,” read the text superimposed over footage of Van Ness cuddled up with dog Elton and husband Mark Peacock on a couch.

“The ones who told me I destroyed my life, the ones who told me I couldn’t exist as who I am in this world, the ones who implied I would never find happiness” the Queer Eye star, who is nonbinary, wrote. 

“Unfortunately, a big person in feeding that narrative was me,” the video concluded. 

Van Ness, 36, originally uploaded a shorter version of the video, but soon added a new version that concluded with an “older” clip of the star standing in front of a mirror, dressed in all black, looking close to tears that they wrote was "filmed during a difficult time."

Van Ness added the new ending because they "wanted to show that we all experience difficult times in this journey.“

The video was set to a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 hit “Iris,” which features the lyrics, “I don't want the world to see me /'Cause I don't think that they'd understand/When everything's made to be broken/I just want you to know who I am.”

“This journey to self love and acceptance isn’t always linear. There will be times when we doubt ourselves and our worth. We will have set backs. Keep going. ❤️🌈,” Van Ness explained in the caption. 

The reality star and creator of the popular JVN line of haircare products has been a longtime advocate for self-love — and says sharing struggles is key to recovery.

"Whatever your burden is, shame thrives in secrecy, so when we can be more open about it and ask for help — whether it's with your therapist or a trusted friend or a support group, whatever it is — I think that's when we can really get into our healing," Van Ness said. "We can bring that shame out into the open."

Jonathan Van Ness ChargeX Recharge 04 28 23
Jonathan Van Ness says, "We will have set backs. Keep going.".

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Recharge

And Van Ness has been open about their own burdens, recently sharing their struggle with a binge-eating disorder. 

"I was nervous to talk about it but I feel it's important to share, we are not alone, and it's good to ask for help when you need it. I honor my journey, I feel stronger and more in tune with my body and am so happy to have people to help me along the way," they wrote in a heartfelt caption on Instagram.

And in 2019, Van Ness shared their positive HIV diagnosis in their autobiography Over the Top, where they also talked about a past addiction to methamphetamine, and being sexually abused as a child.

“I’m scared to be this vulnerable with people,“ they said at the time, but “I do feel the need to talk about this.”

“I want people to realize you’re never too broken to be fixed.”

.

Related Articles
Woman pouring white wine
'Asian Glow' — or Turning Red from Alcohol — Can Signal Serious Health Risks
Country singer Chris Young shows off 60-pound weight loss in new selfie: 'A lot of work'
Chris Young Shows Off 60-Lb. Weight Loss: 'Still Not Done'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Shares Topless Selfie During Mammogram, Breast Ultrasound
A technician works with bioreactors containing pig kidneys in a Micromatrix laboratory on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Eden Prairie, Minn.
Pig Kidney Transplanted in Brain-Dead Human Worked for More Than a Month, Researchers Say
Oysters served on a plate at restaurant
3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized from Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found in Raw Oysters and Saltwater
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Mama June visits Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images); Anna Cardwell - Anna Cardwell Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVr6BWueXM/
Mama June Slams Critics of Her Social Media Use amid Daughter Anna's Cancer Fight: 'Hard On All of Us'
Chrissy Teigen Instagram Speir Pilates 08 16 23
Chrissy Teigen Is ‘So Proud’ After Taking Her First Group Fitness Class in Years
Blac Chyna Instagram 08 06 23
Blac Chyna Says Her Cosmetic Surgeries Didn't Represent Who She Was 'Internally'
Sarah Rasby
Young Mom Becomes Twin Sister's Caretaker at 35 After Cardiac Event: ‘The World Stopped Moving for Me’ (Exclusive)
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown’s Team 'Censors' Her Social Media to Be More Positive and to 'Protect' Her Mental Health
The View's Sara Haines Talks About Her Anxiety: 'I Feel a Bit Stuck
The View's Sara Haines Opens Up About Her Anxiety: 'I Feel a Bit Stuck'
KJ Apa as Archie Andrews,
KJ Apa Says Shirtless ‘Riverdale’ Scenes Took a Toll on Him: ‘It Can Mess with Your Head’
Kaley Cuoco Has Carpal Tunnel from Holding Her Baby
Kaley Cuoco Has Carpal Tunnel Syndrome from Holding Her Baby — But She Won't Let It Stop Her from Hitting the Gym
Lexi Reed Weight Loss
Lexi Reed Reveals 42-Lb. Weight Loss: ‘Feels So Good to Be Back on Track’
Christopher Meloni Reflects on 'Dark' Impact of Lyme Disease
Christopher Meloni Stars in New Lyme Disease PSA, Reflects on Its 'Dark' Impact on His Family (Exclusive)
Jenna Jameson Talks Her Weight Loss Journey Through Keto and Intermittent Fasting
Jenna Jameson Attributes Recent Weight Loss to Keto, Intermittent Fasting: ‘The Weight’s Falling Off’