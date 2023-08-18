Jonathan Van Ness continues to share positive, encouraging messages of self-love, getting personal in a new Instagram post Friday.

“I will never forget the people who told me I would amount to nothing,” read the text superimposed over footage of Van Ness cuddled up with dog Elton and husband Mark Peacock on a couch.

“The ones who told me I destroyed my life, the ones who told me I couldn’t exist as who I am in this world, the ones who implied I would never find happiness” the Queer Eye star, who is nonbinary, wrote.

“Unfortunately, a big person in feeding that narrative was me,” the video concluded.

Van Ness, 36, originally uploaded a shorter version of the video, but soon added a new version that concluded with an “older” clip of the star standing in front of a mirror, dressed in all black, looking close to tears that they wrote was "filmed during a difficult time."

Van Ness added the new ending because they "wanted to show that we all experience difficult times in this journey.“

The video was set to a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 hit “Iris,” which features the lyrics, “I don't want the world to see me /'Cause I don't think that they'd understand/When everything's made to be broken/I just want you to know who I am.”

“This journey to self love and acceptance isn’t always linear. There will be times when we doubt ourselves and our worth. We will have set backs. Keep going. ❤️🌈,” Van Ness explained in the caption.

The reality star and creator of the popular JVN line of haircare products has been a longtime advocate for self-love — and says sharing struggles is key to recovery.

"Whatever your burden is, shame thrives in secrecy, so when we can be more open about it and ask for help — whether it's with your therapist or a trusted friend or a support group, whatever it is — I think that's when we can really get into our healing," Van Ness said. "We can bring that shame out into the open."

Jonathan Van Ness says, "We will have set backs. Keep going.". Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Recharge

And Van Ness has been open about their own burdens, recently sharing their struggle with a binge-eating disorder.

"I was nervous to talk about it but I feel it's important to share, we are not alone, and it's good to ask for help when you need it. I honor my journey, I feel stronger and more in tune with my body and am so happy to have people to help me along the way," they wrote in a heartfelt caption on Instagram.

And in 2019, Van Ness shared their positive HIV diagnosis in their autobiography Over the Top, where they also talked about a past addiction to methamphetamine, and being sexually abused as a child.

“I’m scared to be this vulnerable with people,“ they said at the time, but “I do feel the need to talk about this.”

“I want people to realize you’re never too broken to be fixed.”

.