Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate 4-Year Anniversary

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are celebrating four years of relationship bliss!

On Friday, Jonathan penned a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram in honor of their four-year anniversary.

"500 days of @zooeydeschanel …actually it’s been a lot more, but who’s counting anyway? 😆 ," Jonathan captioned a photo of the two of them together. "4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!! 🥰."

Zooey also showed some love to her boyfriend on Instagram.



"4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day," Zooey captioned a photo of her and Jonathan together. "I’m forever grateful!"

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend the premiere dinner for Max Original 'What Am I Eating' in May 2023. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Warner Bros. Discovery

The lovebirds first met on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in August 2019 while filming an episode with Jonathan’s twin brother and HGTV costar, Drew Scott, and Zooey’s older sister, Bones star Emily Deschanel.

Once they finished filming the episode, the group decided to keep the karaoke fun going and hang out even longer. Sparks quickly flew between Jonathan and Zooey and the two began texting every day after that.

The Late Late Show/YouTube

While they were spotted holding hands on a dinner date in September 2019, the couple didn’t officially go public with their relationship until later that month when they shared a kiss on camera during a live taping of Dancing with the Stars.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott enjoy a date night out in New York City in July 2023. Jonathan Scott Instagram

In June 2020, the couple took their relationship to the next level after purchasing what would become their five-bedroom “dream home” together in L.A. The spacious abode serves as a home base for the pair along with Zooey’s two kids — son Charlie, 6, and daughter Elsie, 7 — who she shares with ex Jacob Pechenik.

After two years of renovations, the couple unveiled their newly-remodeled home ​​in a June cover story for the brothers' magazine Drew + Jonathan Reveal. Jonathan described the 1938 Georgian property as "a beautiful home with a lot of history."

Added Zooey, "This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally. Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He's been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he's done that for us and our family."

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott showing off their newly-renovated L.A. home. Zooey Deschanel/Instagram, Jonathan Scott/Instagram

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in March, Jonathan opened up about how meaningful their home renovation was for him.

"Nothing's more important than home," he told PEOPLE. "And the older I get, the more I realize how much I appreciate being home with the kids and being home with Zooey. [We] literally designed this house to solve every problem we have."

The Property Brothers star continued that he wanted to "make sure that as the kids get older, you know, the house will grow with them, and we can host and entertain. And so, for me, everything we've done is so we can hold those people we love closer."

