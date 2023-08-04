Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate 4-Year Anniversary

The HGTV star and ‘New Girl’ alum first met in August 2019 while filming an episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with their famous siblings

By Natalia Senanayake
and
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya is an associate editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in USA Today, The News-Press, The Naples Daily News, The Miami Herald and WINK News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 08:45PM EDT
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel
Photo: Jonathan Scott/Instagram

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are celebrating four years of relationship bliss! 

On Friday, Jonathan penned a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram in honor of their four-year anniversary. 

"500 days of @zooeydeschanel …actually it’s been a lot more, but who’s counting anyway? 😆 ," Jonathan captioned a photo of the two of them together. "4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!! 🥰."

Zooey also showed some love to her boyfriend on Instagram

"4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day," Zooey captioned a photo of her and Jonathan together. "I’m forever grateful!"

Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel attends the Max Original 'What Am I Eating?' With Zooey Deschanel Premiere Dinner at Casita Hollywood
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend the premiere dinner for Max Original 'What Am I Eating' in May 2023.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Warner Bros. Discovery

The lovebirds first met on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in August 2019 while filming an episode with Jonathan’s twin brother and HGTV costar, Drew Scott, and Zooey’s older sister, Bones star Emily Deschanel.

Once they finished filming the episode, the group decided to keep the karaoke fun going and hang out even longer. Sparks quickly flew between Jonathan and Zooey and the two began texting every day after that. 

Zooey and Emily Deschanel and Jonathan and Drew Scott film Carpool Karaoke for The Late Late Show

 The Late Late Show/YouTube

While they were spotted holding hands on a dinner date in September 2019, the couple didn’t officially go public with their relationship until later that month when they shared a kiss on camera during a live taping of Dancing with the Stars. 

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott enjoy a date night out in New York City in July 2023.

Jonathan Scott Instagram

In June 2020, the couple took their relationship to the next level after purchasing what would become their five-bedroom “dream home” together in L.A. The spacious abode serves as a home base for the pair along with Zooey’s two kids — son Charlie, 6, and daughter Elsie, 7 —  who she shares with ex Jacob Pechenik

After two years of renovations, the couple unveiled their newly-remodeled home ​​in a June cover story for the brothers' magazine Drew + Jonathan Reveal. Jonathan described the 1938 Georgian property as "a beautiful home with a lot of history."

Added Zooey, "This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally. Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He's been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he's done that for us and our family."

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Home
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott showing off their newly-renovated L.A. home. Zooey Deschanel/Instagram, Jonathan Scott/Instagram

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in March, Jonathan opened up about how meaningful their home renovation was for him. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Nothing's more important than home," he told PEOPLE. "And the older I get, the more I realize how much I appreciate being home with the kids and being home with Zooey. [We] literally designed this house to solve every problem we have."

The Property Brothers star continued that he wanted to "make sure that as the kids get older, you know, the house will grow with them, and we can host and entertain. And so, for me, everything we've done is so we can hold those people we love closer."

Related Articles
Tarek-El-Moussa
Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Controversial Condo Project After Tenants Speak Out: ‘Not Evicting Anyone’
Fans leave flowers outside of the Pe-wee home in honor of Paul Reubens
Fans Leave Flowers Outside of Real 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' House After Death of Paul Reubens
Courteney Cox; Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Courteney Cox at Her Latest Home-Care Brand Launch: 'So Proud Of You'
Jason Oppenheim Leaves Playful Comment on Ex Marie-Lou NurkÃ¢ÂÂs Instagram Post 2 Months After Breakup
Jason Oppenheim Leaves Cheeky Comment on Ex Marie-Lou Nurk’s Instagram 2 Months After Breakup
Amazon Lifewit Large Lunch Bag Insulated Tout
Shoppers Who Work 12-Hour Shifts Swear by This $20 Amazon Lunch Bag to Keep Food 'Cold the Whole Time'
'Queen of Versailles' Jackie Siegel Built a Private Jet in Her Living Room Where She Eats Caviar
WATCH: 'Queen of Versailles' Jackie Siegel Built a Private Jet in Her Living Room Where She Eats Caviar
Donnie Emerson, Nancy Sophia, Dreamin Wild, Casey Affleck and Zooey Des
Donnie Emerson on Long-Delayed 'Dreamin' Wild' Success and 'True Gentleman' Casey Affleck's Biopic Portrayal (Exclusive)
Sweepulire Spin Scrubber Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Get This ‘Handy’ and ‘Convenient’ Spin Scrubber on Sale with Triple Discounts
Fun and Functional Dorm Decor Tout
Amazon’s Dorm Storefront Is Packed with Fun and Functional Decor — Up to 72% Off
Furniture Deals Tout
Amazon Is Having a Huge Furniture Sale This Weekend, and Prices Start at $14
Christina Hall's Daughter Raids Her Closet
WATCH: Christina Hall Hilariously Catches Daughter Taylor Raiding Her Designer Wardrobe (Exclusive)
Portable AC Tout
Amazon’s Most Popular Portable Air Conditioner Is a ‘Life Saver’ in the Summer, and It's on Sale
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room held at the Microsoft Theater on September 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joanna Gaines on the Earliest Days of Magnolia Empire: ‘A Shy Idea I’d Scribbled onto a Page’ (Exclusive)
Christina Hall at the premiere of Barbie held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Christina Hall Addresses the Biggest ‘Misconception’ About Her Second Home in Tennessee
Amanza Smith New Boyfriend
'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Video
Amazon PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Stick Vacuum That’s ‘Always Ready to Do a Quick Clean Up’ Is on Sale for Just $80 at Amazon