Newly Engaged Jonathan Scott Once Called Himself Unlucky in Love in Tearful Speech at Brother Drew's Wedding

Jonathan Scott once lamented that he was unlucky in love before meeting fiancée Zooey Deschanel.

Years before finding his happy ending with the New Girl star — the couple got engaged on Sunday — the Property Brothers host, 45, spoke candidly about how he hadn't found his "person" yet.

While delivering a tearful best man speech at his twin brother Drew's 2018 wedding to Linda Phan, Jonathan touched on his single status. At the time, he had just split from his longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov.

"Of the billions of people in the world, how did you find this person who jives so well with you? Because you really jive with each other,” the TV contractor said in his speech, which was featured in the TLC special Linda and Drew Say I Do.

As he continued, he became increasingly emotional. "I have not been so fortunate in love, however,” he admitted, his voice cracking.

“I love the fact that you found each other,” he managed to get out, choking up and wiping away tears. “You will have highs and you will have lows, but always give each other the benefit of the doubt." He let out a sigh and covered his eyes.

Five years later, Scott is unlucky in love no more! He popped the question to his girlfriend of four years, Deschanel, 43, during a family trip to Scotland, even including his two soon-to-be stepchildren — daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6, whom she shares with ex Jacob Pechenik — in the special moment.

The pair announced the happy news in a joint post on their Instagram accounts on Monday. "Forever starts now," they wrote alongside a photo of them posing in front of a stone castle, with Deschanel proudly showing off her unique ring, featuring colored stones in a flower pattern.

The Scotland proposal shared a special connection to Drew's 2018 wedding. Both twins, their older brother J.D. and their dad, Jim, wore kilts at the nuptials in a nod to their Scottish heritage. (Jim emigrated from the country to Canada as a teen.)



Jonathan Scott Instagram ; Zooey Deschanel Instagram

Jonathan first met Deschanel in August 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke with their respective siblings: Drew and actress Emily Deschanel.

"They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "[Jonathan and Deschanel] became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it."

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott met in 2019 while filming an episode of 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Warner Bros. Discovery

The pair was spotted holding hands while enjoying a dinner date in September 2019 and they confirmed their relationship that same month when they attended a taping of Dancing with the Stars together and shared a kiss.



Both stars experienced ups and downs in their love lives before meeting. Deschanel was married to Pechenik for four years before splitting in 2019. She was previously wed to Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012

Jonathan was also previously married, to flight coordinator Kelsy Ully. The pair wed in 2007 and split in 2010.

