Jonathan Scott Pokes Fun at Height Difference with Fiancée Zooey Deschanel in Hilarious Video: 'Still Love You'

The HGTV star towers over the actress at 6 feet, 5 inches, making sharing a car a bit challenging for the couple

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE.
Published on August 29, 2023 01:07PM EDT
Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel attends the Max Original 'What Am I Eating?' With Zooey Deschanel Premiere Dinner at Casita Hollywood on May 22, 2023
Jonathan Scott posted a new Instagram video poking fun at the big height difference between him and fiancée Zooey Deschanel. Photo:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jonathan Scott may have found his match in fiancée Zooey Deschanel, but they're out of sync in one key way.

In a new video shared on Instagram Monday, the HGTV star, 45, hilariously poked fun at the sizable height difference between him and his bride-to-be, 43. For context, Scott towers over Deschanel at 6 feet, 5 inches.

The clip showed the Property Brothers host opening a car door and attempting to squeeze into the driver's seat, which had been adjusted to be closer to the steering wheel, presumably because Deschanel had used the vehicle last. After Scott playfully failed to fit into the seat and fell to the ground outside the car, he lamented, "Zooey!"

"Who can relate?" he asked in the post's caption, adding, "Still love you @zooeydeschanel ❤️."

Scott's fans loved the fun video, with many commenting that yes, they can relate. "Been there, done that, got the T-shirt!!" one wrote, while another joked, "Haha — I call it payback for the toilet seat."

Car seat challenges aside, Scott and Deschanel's romance is going strong. The pair got engaged earlier this month while on a trip to Scotland. They shared the happy news with a joint post on their Instagram accounts on Aug. 14.

"Forever starts now," they declared, alongside a photo of the duo — who began dating in 2019 — posing in front of a stone castle. Deschanel held her hand up for the camera, showing off her unique engagement ring, which features pink and purple stones in a flower design.

Just days after the romantic moment, the couple enjoyed a trip to Paris together, taking in the sights of the City of Love. Scott shared snapshots of him and his fiancée standing in front of the Eiffel Tower and posing in a flower-filled park.

“Amour de ma vie ❤️,” he sweetly wrote, which translates to "Love of my life" in English.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel attend the Opening Night Of Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool on August 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jonathan Scott is a foot taller than fiancée Zooey Deschanel.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Several months before popping the question, Scott told PEOPLE he felt the pressure to propose to Deschanel "all the time" — not from her, but from the couple's fans, who were constantly asking when he was going to seal the deal. "The number of messages we get…" he said at the time.

The two stars met while filming an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in August 2019 and instantly hit it off. Scott previously admitted he was "flirting so hard" with Deschanel that day that "the show's producer had to cut a bunch of it out." He joked, "I thought I was playing it cool."

The pair went Instagram official in October of that same year, posting the same photo from Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, where they went on a double date with Scott's twin brother, Jonathan, and his wife, Linda Phan.

Deschanel was previously wed to Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares daughter Elsie and son Charlie. Jonathan was also previously married, to fight coordinator Kelsy Ully.

