Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Enjoy 'Date Night Vibes' While Out in NYC

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are enjoying each other's company.

The Property Brothers star, 45, and the actress, 43, shared a sweet snap of them on a night out in New York City on Saturday. The pair, who met in 2019 while filming Carpool Karaoke, appeared dressed up as they smiled for the camera in the Instagram picture.

“NYC Date night vibes 🥰,” Scott captioned the photo, which Deschanel also posted to her page.

The couple sat side-by-side, with the HGTV star dressed in a white button-up and gray suit jacket, and the New Girl alum in a navy blue top. Deschanel also wore her hair down, showing off her long brown locks and bangs.

Just last month, she shared how the family spent Father’s Day with Scott as stepdad to Deschanel’s kids — 6-year-old son Charlie and 7-year-old daughter Elsie.

"As a mom in a co-parenting family I am just so grateful for the dads in mine and my kids’ lives! From Daddy (Jacob), to Bonus Daddy (big-dad jonathan), Papa (Caleb) and Grandpa Jim. We are blessed with amazing father figures," she wrote. "Happy Father’s Day to all who father and nurture and mentor today! Hope you feel celebrated."

The photos show special moments between her kids and each of the men, including a group shot where she and Scott pose with the two little ones and their dad, Jacob Pechenik.

Scott has previously spoken out about how he adapted to life as a stepdad to the two children. In June, he admitted that it was a "struggle" figuring out what his stepkids would call him.

"They have their dad and they have a great relationship with him, so he’s daddy. I couldn’t say papa because that’s what they call their grandpa — though at one point we tried to change the narrative and get them to call me papa instead, but they weren’t having it," Scott explained on his and his brother Drew Scott's website.

"Eventually, they came up with 'my Jonathan,' " he revealed. "So, whenever they tell a story they say, 'There’s daddy, there’s mommy, and he’s my Jonathan.'"

Parenting also involves keeping good lines of communication with your partner, Jonathan noted.

"Part of being a great dad is being a really great partner," he said. "Doing thoughtful things ... it doesn't matter if it's big or small, but spending time connecting and finding out what their needs are, even if those duties shift back and forth."

"For example, Zooey does all the cooking—she’s an incredible cook and loves food, and I couldn’t even attempt to do one percent of what she can in the kitchen," he said. "That being said, sometimes it’s helpful when I can come in and take over the meal duties for one day. Or I always do the cleaning. And even with the kids, too, making sure they take the dishes away."