Jonathan Owens Praises New Wife Simone Biles for 'Her Focus and Her Drive'

The athletes held their second wedding ceremony in front of 140 guests at Cabo San Lucas earlier this month

By
Natasha Dye
Published on May 25, 2023 04:22 PM
Photo: Jonathan Owens/instagram

Jonathan Owens took a moment to gush over his new wife, Simone Biles.

The Green Bay Packers defensive back, 27, spoke to reporters about how Biles, 26, inspires him as an athlete.

"Just watching her and how she worked every day going into the Olympics — her focus and her drive — it just makes you want to get up and do something because your partner is doing that," he said in a video shared by AP Sports.

Oddly, Owens said he hadn't heard of Biles before they met, so he told the outlet he "hadn't really paid too much attention to her journey" prior. But now that he's learned about "everything she had been through," he's awe-inspired by his new wife.

Owens, who formerly played for the Houston Texans, signed his new deal with the Green Bay Packers less than a week after he and Biles said "I do" (for a second time) in front of friends and family during their destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas.

“The week of the wedding is when I had heard the team contacted my agent," he told reporters on Tuesday. "I kind of knew I was going to be coming here. It was just like the perfect wedding gift, I guess you could say. As soon as we got back from our short honeymoon, I came right here. Had to get to work.”

Biles shared a photo after her husband signed with the team, writing, "slight wedding content intermission to say GO PACK GO," in the caption of the post.

Biles, who was decked out in Packers gear for the exciting moment, added that she is "so proud" of her husband and excited for their "new beginnings" together.

