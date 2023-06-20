Jonathan Majors Supported by Girlfriend Meagan Good at Court Appearance amid Assault Charges

Jonathan Majors is headed to trial following his latest court appearance.

On Tuesday, Majors, 33, appeared in person at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City for a hearing with girlfriend Meagan Good by his side. The pair were seen holding hands as they entered and exited the court together alongside Majors' attorneys Tuesday morning.

During Tuesday's hearing, the defense withdrew a motion it had previously entered during last month's hearing, which Majors attended virtually. Judge Rachel S. Pauley then set an August 3 date for a trial in Majors' case, following his March 25 arrest and subsequent arraignment over a number of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

Majors appeared before the court wearing a dark brown suit and spoke only to say good morning to the judge and acknowledge her instructions to appear at Manhattan Criminal Court in person in August for the beginning of his trial. The judge also ordered Majors to continue to adhere to the court's full order of protection for the alleged victim in the case.



Since Majors' last hearing on May 9 — and amid uncertainty regarding his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his Hollywood career — the actor began dating actress Good, 41. The Shazam! actress was a friend whose relationship with Majors turned romantic as she supported him in the midst of his assault charges and allegations, as a source told PEOPLE in May.

"Meagan has shown considerable support towards him," the source said at the time. "It seems their relationship has developed further from that point."

The pair were most recently seen traveling from New York City to Los Angeles together on May 20.

At Majors' last hearing on May 9, the Manhattan District Attorney's office made public a superseding complaint in the case that carries a third degree assault charge.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE following that hearing, Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry said that her team has provided the Manhattan District Attorney's office with "irrefutable evidence" that the alleged victim in the March 25 incident that led to his arrest "is lying" about the facts of the case.



Chaudhry said in the May 9 statement that no new charges have been filed against Majors at the time and called the case against her client "a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims."

"Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman's clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman's new lies," the attorney said at the time, adding that she and her team "obtained even more video evidence of his innocence, but we are hesitant to share it, for fear the DA will tip the woman off to change her story again."



Majors is due back in court Thursday, August 3, at which point his case will go to trial.

