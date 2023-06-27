Jonathan Majors Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Alleged Victim in Assault Case: Report

Jonathan Majors has filed his own domestic violence complaint against the alleged victim in his New York City assault and harassment case.

Insider reported that the Creed III actor, 33, met with law enforcement last Wednesday following his appearance on June 20 at Manhattan Criminal Court and filed a domestic violence incident report at a precinct in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, near where the incident that led to his March 25 arrest happened.

In the complaint, Majors claimed the "drunk and hysterical" woman caused him pain and bleeding after the alleged assault, according to Insider, which obtained a copy of the report and a sworn affidavit. The actor also alleged in the report that the woman had attacked him in previous incidents, though he said he did not file reports in the past.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office declined PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday, while NYPD confirmed that its investigation into the incident is ongoing. Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



According to Insider, police checked "yes" on the incident report form when they asked Majors to answer "yes" or "no" to the following questions: "Is suspect capable of killing you or children?"; "Is suspect violently and constantly jealous of you?"; and "Has the physical violence increased in frequency or severity over the past 6 months?"

Majors remains charged in the criminal case against him in New York City. During his appearance in court last Tuesday, Judge Rachel S. Pauley set an August 3 trial date and ordered him to continue to adhere to the court's full order of protection for the alleged victim in the case.

The actor did admit he physically grabbed the alleged victim to pull her back into the car they were riding inside during the altercation, alleging she "grabbed for his face, coat, and phone," as the incident spilled onto the street, according to the incident report obtained by Insider.

"I was worried she would be hurt by traffic. So I physically picked her up and put her in the car," the incident report reads, additionally stating that he was left with a significant cut on his face after the altercation.



Majors also accused the woman in question of stealing his iPhone and spending somewhere between $6,000 - $7,000 on his credit card following the incident, according to Insider.



"Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors' innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney," Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement following his court appearance last Tuesday.

"Following this, we strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately... While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we've requested a trial date ASAP," she added.

The actor is expected to return to court in NYC on August 3 for his trial.



