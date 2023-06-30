Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Denies Claims He Physically, Mentally Abused Romantic Partners Over Past Decade

Jonathan Majors' lawyer is slamming a new report in which multiple people are alleging that the actor has a history of physically and mentally abusing romantic partners over the past 10 years.

In the story, published Thursday by Rolling Stone, more than 40 people were interviewed by the outlet and some alleged that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor, 33, was responsible for physical, emotional and mental abuse of past romantic partners dating back to his time at Yale’s David Geffen School of Drama a decade ago.

Among the allegations are those from more than a dozen people who claimed to Rolling Stone that Majors abused two romantic partners physically and emotionally.

Majors' defamation attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, began in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that his client "vehemently denies Rolling Stone's false allegations that he physically, verbally or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners."

“These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article — demonstrating their outright falsity," Pusch continued, adding that the actor “also denies any allegations of abuse, violence or intimidation during his time at Yale.”

Per Rolling Stone, the two women declined to comment on the allegations, one of them reportedly fearing retaliation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Jonathan Majors at the Oscars on March 12, 2023. Mike Coppola/Getty

"Rolling Stone’s allegations were directly rebutted by those who actually knew and acted with Mr. Majors at Yale," he added. "Rolling Stone heard first-hand from those who knew Mr. Majors at Yale that these allegations were false."



Pusch further said in his statement that "third-party sources fed false information to" the publication "about critical details of Mr. Majors' past relationships, including the actual dates and locations of those relationships."

"We notified Rolling Stone of these errors, and Rolling Stone was provided statements from Mr. Majors’ actual past romantic partners attesting to his character and the falsity of the charges, but Rolling Stone purposefully ignored those facts and red flags and published the false charges anyway," the attorney said.

Rolling Stone said that they reached out to these individuals — four of them told Rolling Stone that they had not agreed to their statements being shared with the outlet, one said her statement was “pre-written, not truthful,” and one described Majors as “sweet, kind and gentle.”

Aside from claims about his romantic relationships, sources alleged to Rolling Stone that Majors could be aggressive on work sets, including on the set of his upcoming movie Magazine Dreams. According to the outlet, two productions members said the actor screamed at two people on set, pushing one and being physically intimidating another. This allegedly led to at least one complaint to producers, per the outlet, though another source denied the physical-intimidation portion to Rolling Stone.



Pusch also said in his statement, "The allegations that Mr. Majors got physical with or physically intimidated anyone on any movie set are downright false. Everyone who has worked with Mr. Majors knows that he employs an immersive method acting style, and while that can be misconstrued as rudeness at times, those who know Mr. Majors and work in the industry have attested to his dedication to his craft as well as his kindness."

Jonathan Majors at a London screening for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 16, 2023. Lia Toby/Getty

Pusch stated, "Rolling Stone has misrepresented the circumstances under which it was provided written statements from individuals who know Jonathan Majors. The statements were provided to Rolling Stone off the record and not for publication expressly to protect the privacy of the individuals and to make sure they could decide for themselves whether and how to comment, and Rolling Stone was encouraged to reach out to the individuals directly for that purpose."



Majors is currently expected to stand trial in New York City in August following his appearance on June 20 at Manhattan Criminal Court. The Creed III actor is facing assault charges following his March 25 arrest and subsequent arraignment over a number of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

Aside from setting an Aug. 3 date for a trial in Majors' case, Judge Rachel S. Pauley also ordered him to continue to adhere to the court's full order of protection for the alleged victim in the case.

Jonathan Majors in court in New York City on June 20, 2023. AP Photo/Steven Hirsh, Pool

Also during his June 20 court appearance, Majors filed his own domestic-violence complaint against the alleged victim in his New York City assault and harassment case.

In the complaint, Majors claimed the "drunk and hysterical" woman caused him pain and bleeding after the alleged assault, according to Insider, which obtained a copy of the report and a sworn affidavit. The actor also alleged in the report that the woman had attacked him in previous incidents, though he said he did not file reports in the past.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office declined PEOPLE's request for comment at the time, while NYPD confirmed that its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.