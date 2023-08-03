Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Attend Court Together as His Assault Trial Is Postponed

Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend Meagan Good held hands in a New York City courtroom as his assault trial was pushed back until September.

On Thursday morning, Majors, 33, and Good, 41, appeared at Manhattan Criminal Court as the Marvel star made his second in-person court appearance during his domestic violence case, which stems from his arrest in New York City on March 25.

Majors' trial was initially expected to begin Thursday, but the actor's attorney Priya Chaudhry filed a motion to delay the trial that was accepted by the court. A new trial date has now been set for Wednesday, Sept. 6.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Chaudhry referenced that Majors filed a domestic violence complaint of his own against the alleged victim in the case back in June and referred to his experiences as "an enduring nightmare in their relationship."

"For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart," the attorney said Thursday. "Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

Doug Cohen, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, said in an email Thursday, "We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial."



Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Majors last appeared in court in person on June 20. At the time, he was ordered to continue to adhere to the court's full order of protection for the alleged victim in the case. Majors is facing a number of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges following his March 25 arrest.

According to documents at the time of Majors' arrest, the alleged victim in the case told police Majors "[struck] her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," as well as allegedly grabbed her hand and neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

One charge of strangulation originally filed against the actor has been dropped, Variety reported.



AP Photo/John Minchillo

Following Majors' previous court appearance, the actor's defamation lawyer Dustin A. Pusch denied claims published in a Rolling Stone article that the attorney described as "false allegations that he physically, verbally or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.