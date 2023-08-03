Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Attend Court Together as His Assault Trial Is Postponed

The actor's lawyer says he "remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 12:25PM EDT
Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Megan Good, arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City
Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing on August 03, 2023. Photo:

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend Meagan Good held hands in a New York City courtroom as his assault trial was pushed back until September.

On Thursday morning, Majors, 33, and Good, 41, appeared at Manhattan Criminal Court as the Marvel star made his second in-person court appearance during his domestic violence case, which stems from his arrest in New York City on March 25.

Majors' trial was initially expected to begin Thursday, but the actor's attorney Priya Chaudhry filed a motion to delay the trial that was accepted by the court. A new trial date has now been set for Wednesday, Sept. 6.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Chaudhry referenced that Majors filed a domestic violence complaint of his own against the alleged victim in the case back in June and referred to his experiences as "an enduring nightmare in their relationship."

"For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart," the attorney said Thursday. "Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

Doug Cohen, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, said in an email Thursday, "We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial."

Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Megan Good, flanked by his lawyer Priya Chaudhry (R), arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Majors last appeared in court in person on June 20. At the time, he was ordered to continue to adhere to the court's full order of protection for the alleged victim in the case. Majors is facing a number of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges following his March 25 arrest.

According to documents at the time of Majors' arrest, the alleged victim in the case told police Majors "[struck] her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," as well as allegedly grabbed her hand and neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

One charge of strangulation originally filed against the actor has been dropped, Variety reported.

Jonathan Majors leaves court after a hearing on his domestic violence case

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Following Majors' previous court appearance, the actor's defamation lawyer Dustin A. Pusch denied claims published in a Rolling Stone article that the attorney described as "false allegations that he physically, verbally or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Jonathan Majors, center, and Meagan Good, left, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case
Jonathan Majors Supported by Girlfriend Meagan Good at Court Appearance amid Assault Charges
Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good
Meagan Good's Friends Respecting Her 'Decisions' as She Gets 'More Serious' with Jonathan Majors (Exclusive Source)
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good confirm their relationship as the troubled Marvel actor looks to be dropped from Marvel franchise after abuse allegations
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Seen Traveling Together as Actor Faces Assault Charges
Jonathan Majors is seen in court during a hearing in his domestic violence case, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in New York
Jonathan Majors Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Alleged Victim in Assault Case: Report
Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
A Timeline of Jonathan Majors' Recent Controversies
Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Denies Claims He Physically, Mentally Abused Romantic Partners Over Past Decade
Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good
Jonathan Majors Getting 'Support' from New Flame Meagan Good amid Allegations: Source (Exclusive)
Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good
Jonathan Majors Is Dating Actress Meagan Good as Actor Faces Assault Charges
Anthony Mackie Reacts to Marvel Costar Jonathan Majors' Charges
Anthony Mackie Reacts to Marvel Costar Jonathan Majors' Charges: 'Innocent Until Proven Guilty'
Jonathan Majors 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' film premiere
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Calls Assault Case a 'Witch Hunt' as Actor Appears in Court Via Zoom
Jonathan Majors attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jonathan Majors' Attorney Shares Evidence Allegedly Showing Victim 'Did Not Suffer Any Injury at the Hands' of Actor
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors's Lawyer Responds After Judge Grants Alleged Victim Full Temporary Order of Protection
Teen Mom Star Nathan Griffith Arrested for Battery by Strangulation in Las Vegas
'Teen Mom' Alum Nathan Griffith Arrested on Charges of Battery by Strangulation in Las Vegas
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Shares Texts from Alleged Victim About Allegations: Domestic Violence Expert Weighs In
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer States He 'Has Not Abused Anyone,' as More Alleged Victims Reportedly Speak to D.A.
Jonathan Majors attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jonathan Majors Charged with Multiple Counts of Assault by New York District Attorney After Arrest