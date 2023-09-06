Jonathan Majors Appears in Court Virtually as His Assault Trial Is Delayed Again

Jonathan Majors will next appear in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, Sept. 15 to determine a new trial date for his domestic violence case

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 6, 2023 11:41AM EDT
Jonathan Majors leaves court after a hearing on his domestic violence case
Jonathan Majors leaves court after a hearing on his domestic violence case on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Photo:

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Jonathan Majors' criminal trial in New York City has been delayed again.

On Wednesday, Majors, 33, appeared virtually before Judge Rachel S. Pauley in Manhattan Criminal Court for a short hearing where it was decided that a new trial date for the actor will be determined on Friday, Sept. 15.

While Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway told the judge that the prosecution was ready for trial Wednesday, Majors' attorneys stated that the two sides needed to further address "deficiencies" in the discovery process, according to Deadline. Majors himself only spoke during the hearing to answer the judge's questions, the outlet reported.

A representative for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office referred PEOPLE to the prosecution's statements in court, "including that the People answered ready for trial." Representatives for Majors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Majors' domestic violence case, stemming from his arrest in New York City on March 25, was initially scheduled to go to trial on August 3. When the Creed III actor appeared in court alongside his girlfriend Meagan Good last month, his attorney Priya Chaudhry filed a motion to delay the trial that was accepted by the court.

Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Megan Good, flanked by his lawyer Priya Chaudhry (R), arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court
Actor Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Megan Good, flanked by his lawyer Priya Chaudhry (R), arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Following Majors' appearance in court last month, Chaudhry shared a statement with PEOPLE that referenced that Majors filed a domestic violence complaint of his own against the alleged victim in the case back in June and referred to his experiences as "an enduring nightmare in their relationship."

"For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart," the attorney said at the time. "Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in an email: "We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial."

Majors is facing a number of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges following his arrest almost six months ago. If convicted, the Marvel star could spend up to a year in jail, according to Deadline.

Jonathan Majors, center left, and Meagan Good, center right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case
Jonathan Majors, center left, and Meagan Good, center right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

According to documents at the time of Majors' arrest, the alleged victim in the case told police Majors "[struck] her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," as well as allegedly grabbed her hand and neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

One charge of strangulation originally filed against the actor has since been dropped, as Variety reported in August.

As Majors' trial awaits a new date, the actor is expected to appear as a villain in the upcoming second season of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series Loki, which begins streaming on Oct. 6.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Matthew Broderick attends the 2023 father of the year awards at Sheraton New York Times Square on June 15, 2023
Matthew Broderick Reveals He Was 'Mugged Often' While Growing Up in NYC: 'I Never Had Any Money!'
New York Anchor Ruschell Boone Dead at 48
N.Y.C. Anchor Ruschell Boone Dead at 48 Due to Cancer Complications: 'Friend and Mentor to Many'
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner and Ex Talk Next Steps amid Divorce: She'll 'Enter the Workforce,' He Wants 'Time for Myself'
State Capitol Building in Montgomery, Alabama, United States of America, North America
Court Intervenes After Ala. Lawmakers Ignore SCOTUS Ruling to Stop Silencing Black Voters: ‘We Are Disturbed’
Alec Baldwin hilaria seven children kids 09 04 23
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Share Photo from City Day with Their 7 Kids: 'Gangs of New York…'
Body of Missing Swimmer Richard A. Boateng Found
Missing Swimmer's Body Recovered After Massive Overnight Search on Delaware Beach
ralph yarl
Judge Rules White Man Who Allegedly Shot Black Teen for Ringing the Wrong Doorbell Will Face Trial
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Feels 'Relieved' After Moving Out: 'Hopes There Will Be Less Drama'
Kevin Costner Says He 'of Course' Has Love for Estranged Wife Christine Following Child Support Ruling
Miles and Keleigh Teller wedding anniversary.
Miles and Keleigh Teller Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary: 'Growing Old and Staying Young Forever'
Sydney Sweeney famed for her roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects is seen out in Venice with a friend as she takes to the waters, sightseeing along the famous Grand Canal.
The Most Glamorous Photos of Stars on Boats in Venice This Week
Ilona Kaydanov and 2 Brothers Injured After Being Hit by Car While Joggingââ
'Talented and Beautiful' Woman Dies, 2 Brothers Injured After Being Hit by Minivan While Jogging​​
brittany McGlone
Brittany McGlone Was Murdered in Her Boyfriend's Bed — and the Case Has Been Cold for More than 15 Years
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Avoids Looking at Actor as He Takes Stand in Child Support Hearing
Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. From left: Todd Blanche, Susan Necheles, Donald Trump, Joseph Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn
Donald Trump's Georgia Trial Will Be Televised and Livestreamed, Fulton County Judge Says
Beverly DâAngelo, Randy Quaid and Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at 2023 Christmas Con (Exclusive)
Beverly D'Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at Christmas Con 2023 (Exclusive)
police-tape.jpg
10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Stabs Her Dad While He Assaults Her Mom: 'Awful Situation,' Say Police