Jonathan Majors Appears in Court Virtually as His Assault Trial Is Delayed Again

Jonathan Majors' criminal trial in New York City has been delayed again.

On Wednesday, Majors, 33, appeared virtually before Judge Rachel S. Pauley in Manhattan Criminal Court for a short hearing where it was decided that a new trial date for the actor will be determined on Friday, Sept. 15.

While Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway told the judge that the prosecution was ready for trial Wednesday, Majors' attorneys stated that the two sides needed to further address "deficiencies" in the discovery process, according to Deadline. Majors himself only spoke during the hearing to answer the judge's questions, the outlet reported.

A representative for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office referred PEOPLE to the prosecution's statements in court, "including that the People answered ready for trial." Representatives for Majors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



Majors' domestic violence case, stemming from his arrest in New York City on March 25, was initially scheduled to go to trial on August 3. When the Creed III actor appeared in court alongside his girlfriend Meagan Good last month, his attorney Priya Chaudhry filed a motion to delay the trial that was accepted by the court.



Actor Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Megan Good, flanked by his lawyer Priya Chaudhry (R), arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Following Majors' appearance in court last month, Chaudhry shared a statement with PEOPLE that referenced that Majors filed a domestic violence complaint of his own against the alleged victim in the case back in June and referred to his experiences as "an enduring nightmare in their relationship."

"For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart," the attorney said at the time. "Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."



At the time, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in an email: "We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial."



Majors is facing a number of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges following his arrest almost six months ago. If convicted, the Marvel star could spend up to a year in jail, according to Deadline.

Jonathan Majors, center left, and Meagan Good, center right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo

According to documents at the time of Majors' arrest, the alleged victim in the case told police Majors "[struck] her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," as well as allegedly grabbed her hand and neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

One charge of strangulation originally filed against the actor has since been dropped, as Variety reported in August.

As Majors' trial awaits a new date, the actor is expected to appear as a villain in the upcoming second season of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series Loki, which begins streaming on Oct. 6.



