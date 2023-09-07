Jonas Brothers Share Group Hug at First Show After Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce from Sophie Turner

Nick and Kevin Jonas are showing their support for their brother Joe.

The Jonas Brothers resumed their tour for the first time since Joe, 33, filed for divorce from actress Sophie Turner after four years of marriage in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday. In footage captured by fans, Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35, were seen rallying behind their brother on stage.

Once each member of the band emerged on the Footprint Center stage, they met in the center for a sweet group hug. As seen in clips on social media, the trio walked towards each other, Kevin and Nick did a hand shake and then put their arms around Joe, who was wearing a red-and-white printed jacket with matching pants.

Nick even gave a thoughtful nod to his older brother, who was born in Casa Grande, Arizona before their family settled in New Jersey, later on in the show. “It is so good to be back in the birth place of my favorite person in the entire world, Joseph Adam Jonas,” the “Jealous” singer said, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

According to fan footage, the DNCE member was notably not wearing his wedding band throughout the performance.

Earlier that day, the "Hesitate" singer was photographed in Sherman Oaks, California taking his two children, whom he shares with Turner, 27, to breakfast. The exes are parents to Willa, 3, and a second daughter who is identified in court papers as D., 14 months.

Prior to the Phoenix concert, the “Little Bird” band took their live show titled The Tour — which began in August and continues through North America until late 2023 before heading abroad in 2024 — to Austin, Texas on Sunday. The show was the first time Joe took to the stage after PEOPLE was able to confirm the singer had retained a divorce lawyer on Saturday. At that point, his wedding band was still spotted on his finger.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Just two days later, on Tuesday, Joe filed for divorce from the former Game of Thrones star, 27, in Miami. The filing claimed, "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The couple, who first met in 2016, have a prenup in place, per the divorce filing. The musician and English actress were married in 2019 after nearly three years of dating and have two children together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that the divorce filing did not come as a "surprise" to the people around them, as the musician and Dark Phoenix star spent "the whole summer apart."

The source continued, “They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months.”

The exes spoke out for the first time on Wednesday morning by posting a joint statement on social media.

“Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” both Jonas and Turner shared on Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,' " the statement concluded.