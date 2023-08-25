Jonas Brothers Release Cover of Switchfoot's 'The Beautiful Letdown' — Listen!

The Jonas Brothers are putting their own spin on a Switchfoot classic.

On Friday, the "Sucker" band shared a reimagined version of "The Beautiful Letdown," the title track from Switchfoot's 2003 album.

The Jonas Brothers' version of the track, produced by longtime collaborator John Fields, features lush strings and stunning call-and-response vocals from Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. Pamela Littky

Prior to working with the Jonas Brothers, Fields actually found his first mainstream success producing Switchfoot’s The Beautiful Letdown, making this recording a full-circle moment.

"We grew up listening to their album ‘The Beautiful Letdown’ and “Meant to Live” was a huge influence for us. We’ve seen them a ton of times live and we always wanted to work with their music producer (John Fields)," the band said in a statement.

They continued, "'Twenty Four' was the first song that me (Joe) and Kevin ever played together. This album has incredible significance for us on an emotional level but also sonically it was a big part of our sound."

Single Artwork for Jonas Brothers cover of Switchfoot's "The Beautiful Letdown". Courtesy of Shore Fire Media

With the release of the cover of their song, Switchfoot bandleader Jon Foreman reminisced about his first meeting with the band of brothers.

"The first time we met the Jonas Brothers was on our tour bus somewhere in the middle of the country. This was at least a decade ago and I had never heard of them before. (Apparently I live under a rock!) They seemed like wonderful, talented young men. We were chatting for a while when they asked for advice. I gave them some sort of 'follow your dreams and stay true to your heart' talk. The next week at the airport I saw them on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. I did a double take and started laughing. Not sure they needed my pep talk- (maybe they needed to give me one‽ ha!)," he said in a statement.

Foreman continued, "Years later, Joe and I wrote a song together and later that day he jumped up on stage to sing 'Dare you to move' with us. From the beginning, I’ve been impressed by their musicality and talent. After a few texts back and forth, with Joe and the fellas- they decided that they wanted to take on the title track for this project."

"Not only that, but they wanted to work with a specific producer to recreate it: John Fields. This was fitting in so many ways. Not only had John produced many Jonas Brothers albums already, he was brought to their attention by producing 'The Beautiful Letdown' the first time around. Such talented musicians- I love the way this new version came out. We’re so thankful to have the Jonas Brothers and John Fields represented here on this compilation. Legends!” he concluded.

"The Beautiful Letdown (Jonas Brothers Version)" will be included on The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) [Deluxe Edition], a forthcoming 25-track celebration of their 2003 breakthrough album The Beautiful Letdown. It also features additional new recordings by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Jon Bellion, Dayglow, Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph and Ingrid Andress.