Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena

The sibling trio played their fifth concert at the 10,000-capacity arena — 16 years after debuting at the venue with a WNBA game halftime show

Published on August 21, 2023 07:45PM EDT
Jonas Brothers. Photo:

Mohegan Sun

After the Jonas Brothers kicked off their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour for a massive audience at Yankee Stadium in New York City, the trio performed a more intimate show at the 10,000-capacity Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Aug. 17.

The band played 67 songs from throughout their career to a packed audience of screaming fans at the tour's fifth concert, marking their fifth time performing at the venue after debuting there just a few months after "Year 3000" was released in 2007.

"Their very first performance [at Mohegan Sun Arena] was a halftime show at our Connecticut Sun WNBA game, and then years later they came back as headliners in the arena," Thomas Cantone, president of Mohegan Sun sports and entertainment, tells PEOPLE. "We're invested in them as an act and them personally. We know their family and all of that."

Jonas Brothers.

Mohegan Sun

Cantone considers the performance a "welcome home" for NickJoe and Kevin, who seemed to have a fantastic time playing through their Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines, Vines & Trying Times, Happiness Begins and The Album projects for fans — who sported both fresh and throwback JoBros merchandise.

"Unforgettable night last night," wrote the band on Instagram following the concert, noting that "each show has exceeded our expectations" throughout their ongoing tour.

During the Connecticut show, the Jonas Brothers got personal with the crowd, asking fans about their favorite songs from the band's catalog and even wishing a newly engaged couple a "lifetime of happiness" from the stage — before featuring them in a "kiss cam" segment.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers pose at the SiriusXM Miami Studios
Jonas Brothers.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Afterwards, Kevin, 35, took to his personal Instagram page to express appreciation for the fans in attendance at Mohegan Sun Arena. "Thanks for bringing the house down with us last night!! Hearing you sing these songs back to us on stage will never get old," he wrote alongside photos from the show.

Meanwhile, Nick, 30, simply called the concert a "magical night" on his own Instagram page.

Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour continues its North American leg with shows in cities including Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, Miami and New York City through Dec. 9. Then, the band will perform international concerts throughout New Zealand, Australia and Europe before wrapping the tour in June 2024.

