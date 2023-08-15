Jonas Brothers Talk Touring for the First Time Together as Dads: 'It's About Being Present' (Exclusive)

The Jonas Brothers are heading out on their biggest tour yet — and this time they'll all take the stage as Jonas Dads!



While chatting with PEOPLE about teaming up with The Children’s Place for their 2023 Back-to-School campaign, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas also opened up about all being dads on the road for the first time together as they kick off "The Tour," which will cover all five albums in one night.

Kevin, 35, Joe, 33, and Nick, 31, are all girl dads — Kevin shares Valentina, 6, and Alena, 9, with wife Danielle Jonas, Joe is dad to daughter Willa, 3, and a baby girl born last July to him and wife Sophie Turner and Nick is the newest member of the dad club with daughter Malti Marie, whom he welcomed in January 2022 with wife Priyanka Chopra.

"It's just about being present in all the moments you can," Nick tells PEOPLE of balancing fatherhood while being on tour. "For me in particular, I try to do the best I can to always be there when I can be, but it's different for everybody."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Children's Place

"And we've been doing this for a long time, making music and being on the road. So it's kind of a part of our DNA. It's not foreign to anything," he adds.



The new dad says he's also looking forward to having his wife and daughter with him on tour when possible.

"When my wife can, she'll be there and then the opposite, Malti will be around but might be a little loud for her, might get a little late," he continues. "She'll come for sound check or something. That's probably it for another couple of months."

Kevin adds that his girls "love being on the road" and are "excited" when they get to come on tour.

Once his daughters are back in school, however, Kevin says he gets "FaceTimes around 5 p.m. to do homework."

"Sometimes I'm getting ready to go on stage and I think about that math and fourth-grade math is different than it used to be," he says with a laugh. "So I'm a little more nervous this year about my ability to help."

The trio of dads also get the chance to perform a special song together on tour in honor of their daughters, "Little Bird," off of their latest album, The Album.

"I think it's a beautiful song to share with other parents out there," Joe tells PEOPLE. "It's something that everyone, whether it's your own parent or parent figure that you have in your life, you can think of that person. It's really exciting to know going into this, even just creatively, how we can set the stage for that song in particular."



Before kicking off the tour, the Jonas Brothers, along with Kevin's wife Danielle and daughters Alena and Valentina, got to step into the spotlight to help out with The Children's Place's "Best School Day Ever" campaign.

The campaign is centered around Alena’s first day back to school, where she finds herself in need of a pep talk.

As Kevin FaceTimes Alena to give some words of encouragement, her uncles Joe and Nick also pop in to remind her to dream big. The campaign jumps through scenes from Alena’s ‘Best School Day Ever’ daydream, which concludes with a performance by the Jonas Brothers.

The "Best School Day Ever" campaign is a national sweepstake calling all parents to nominate their child’s publicly-funded school (grades K-8) for a chance to win $100,000 towards the betterment of the school, along with a special chance to see the Jonas Brothers.

Last week, the Jonas Brothers attended the "Best School Day Ever Event" in New Jersey. The event was also attended by hundreds of back-to-schoolers from the local Boys + Girls Club of America chapter who enjoyed a private acoustic set from the band.

Kevin, Nick and Joe also had the opportunity to announce the 10 finalists of the Best Day Ever Back to School Contest.

"It's so cool to see that there were so many submissions for the $100,000 enrichment for the schools. We're here with the finalists today and now America gets to vote," Kevin tells PEOPLE. "It's a fun way to celebrate it."

Adds Nick, "It can be a really daunting thing stepping back into school, so many factors that we as parents now I think are experiencing, which is why this partnership makes so much sense and why it was just a no-brainer for us."

