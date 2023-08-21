Entertainment Music Jonas Brothers Get Emotional as They Dedicate Song 'Little Bird' to Late Daughter of Toronto Concertgoer Joe Jonas said he got "choked up" as he read the sign, while Kevin Jonas was seen wiping away tears as they played By Ilana Kaplan Ilana Kaplan Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 03:50PM EDT Trending Videos Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform in January 2023. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images The Jonas Brothers are "only human" and they couldn't help but be touched by a fan's heartbreaking story. During the group performance in Toronto on Saturday, they dedicated their 2023 track "Little Bird" to the late daughter of a concertgoer. A fan-posted video revealed it was Joe Jonas who noticed the woman's sign that read “Dedicate Little Bird for My Angel in Heaven” at the trio's Rogers Centre concert. He brought the mother holding the sign closer to the stage. Nick Jonas Falls into a Hole Onstage While Singing 'Sail Away' During Jonas Brothers Concert “I got choked up as I read the sign,” he told the fan whose name was Magda. “What is your little bird’s name?” Joe asked, to which Magda replied: “Valentina.” Joe, 34, then gave the fan a hug and said, “This one’s for Valentina, OK? She’s here with us tonight, for sure.” In another fan-shared video, Kevin Jonas could be seen wiping tears away from his eyes while the brothers performed the track. Back in May, Kevin shared a TikTok featuring his daughter, who is also named Valentina, telling him her favorite song from the new album is "Little Bird." "Oh, you think it's about you? You sure about that?" he asks Valentina, 6, who nods and smiles. "You have a tattoo," she replies, touching her dad's bird tattoos on his upper arm. Kevin, 35, then asks her, "Who's the little bird?" to which she replies "Me and Alena," referring to her 9-year-old sister. Jonas Brothers Talk Touring for the First Time Together as Dads: 'It's About Being Present' (Exclusive) Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers in Miami in May. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images In an interview with Variety in January, Nick Jonas said "Little Bird" is "a song about parenthood that will affect people in different ways" and confirmed it was one of his favorites from The Album, which was released in May. The Jonas Brothers are currently in the midst of The Tour, the band's biggest run ever, which kicked off on Aug. 12 with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium. The band is including material from five different albums in their shows, including The Album and previous hits like 2019’s Happiness Begins and 2008’s A Little Bit Longer. “It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale,” Nick, 30, told PEOPLE. “[But] it’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.