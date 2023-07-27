Jonas Brothers Announce 50 New Tour Dates, Including North America, Europe and Australia

It’s “Summer Baby” — and that means more Jonas Brothers concerts!

The “Waffle House” singers — who announced The Tour in May — revealed Thursday that they’re adding 50 new shows to their slate, including 26 North American concerts and stops in Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Nick, 30, Joe, 33, and Kevin Jonas, 35, will begin their new dates in Atlanta in October, and will continue across the country and in Canada through December.

Then in February, they’ll head to Auckland, New Zealand for a slew of international dates that will wrap in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 20.

The Tour, their biggest run ever, is set to kick off on Aug. 12 with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium. When all is said and done, they will have played 90 shows in 20 countries.

Courtesy of Live Nation

The trio released their sixth studio album, The Album, in May, though they’ve said that this tour will feature hits from five different albums (presumably also including 2007’s Jonas Brothers, 2008's A Little Bit Longer, 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times and 2019's Happiness Begins).

In April, the band told SiriusXM’s Radio Andy after announcing their Yankee Stadium shows that they’ll perform “pretty much every song from all the albums” during the concert.

“Correct, a 17-hour show,” Joe joked when host Andy Cohen asked for clarification.

Nick then explained that their five-night Broadway residency in March served as the blueprint for the upcoming shows.

“For those that don’t know, we basically played five nights and picked a different album that we spotlit for the first act of the show,” he said. “We played it in its entirety. Which, for a lot of these songs, we’ve never even played them or we hadn’t played them in 15-plus years.”

Tickets will first become available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale, and North American fans can register to participate now through 10 p.m. ET on July 31 before it opens on Aug. 3. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. local time at jonasbrothers.com.

See below for the new tour dates.

Wed Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Mon Oct 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Oct 28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Thu Nov 02 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Sat Nov 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Sun Nov 05 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Nov 07 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat Dec 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Feb 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Fri Mar 01 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Mar 02 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 05 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat May 18 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Mon May 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Wed May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sat May 25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon May 27 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Tue May 28 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Thu May 30 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena

Sat Jun 01 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun Jun 02 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena

Mon Jun 03 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Jun 04 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Jun 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat Jun 08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mon Jun 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 12 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Sat Jun 15 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

Sun Jun 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

Mon Jun 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena

Wed Jun 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Thu Jun 20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena

