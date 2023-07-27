Entertainment Music Jonas Brothers Announce 50 New Tour Dates, Including North America, Europe and Australia Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will play 26 new North American shows, and will also head to Europe, Australia and New Zealand By Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 27, 2023 10:34AM EDT Trending Videos Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas. Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation It’s “Summer Baby” — and that means more Jonas Brothers concerts! The “Waffle House” singers — who announced The Tour in May — revealed Thursday that they’re adding 50 new shows to their slate, including 26 North American concerts and stops in Australia, New Zealand and Europe. Nick, 30, Joe, 33, and Kevin Jonas, 35, will begin their new dates in Atlanta in October, and will continue across the country and in Canada through December. Then in February, they’ll head to Auckland, New Zealand for a slew of international dates that will wrap in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 20. The Tour, their biggest run ever, is set to kick off on Aug. 12 with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium. When all is said and done, they will have played 90 shows in 20 countries. Courtesy of Live Nation The trio released their sixth studio album, The Album, in May, though they’ve said that this tour will feature hits from five different albums (presumably also including 2007’s Jonas Brothers, 2008's A Little Bit Longer, 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times and 2019's Happiness Begins). In April, the band told SiriusXM’s Radio Andy after announcing their Yankee Stadium shows that they’ll perform “pretty much every song from all the albums” during the concert. “Correct, a 17-hour show,” Joe joked when host Andy Cohen asked for clarification. Nick then explained that their five-night Broadway residency in March served as the blueprint for the upcoming shows. Jonas Brothers Talk Plans to Play Full Discography at Yankee Stadium: 'A 17-Hour Show' “For those that don’t know, we basically played five nights and picked a different album that we spotlit for the first act of the show,” he said. “We played it in its entirety. Which, for a lot of these songs, we’ve never even played them or we hadn’t played them in 15-plus years.” Tickets will first become available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale, and North American fans can register to participate now through 10 p.m. ET on July 31 before it opens on Aug. 3. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. local time at jonasbrothers.com. See below for the new tour dates. Wed Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Fri Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena Sun Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center Mon Oct 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Fri Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena Sat Oct 28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena Sun Oct 29 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center Thu Nov 02 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center Sat Nov 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center Sun Nov 05 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena Tue Nov 07 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena Thu Nov 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center Sat Dec 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Tue Feb 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena Fri Mar 01 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena Sat Mar 02 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena Tue Mar 05 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre Fri Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena Sat Mar 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena Sat May 18 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum Mon May 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena Tue May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena Wed May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena Sat May 25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi Mon May 27 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena Tue May 28 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum Thu May 30 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena Sat Jun 01 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle Sun Jun 02 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena Mon Jun 03 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle Tue Jun 04 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion Fri Jun 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena Sat Jun 08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Mon Jun 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome Wed Jun 12 – London, United Kingdom – The O2 Sat Jun 15 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena Sun Jun 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro Mon Jun 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena Wed Jun 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena Thu Jun 20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena