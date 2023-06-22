Jonas Brothers Share the Sweet Advice They Plan to Give Their Daughters When Starting School (Exclusive)

While only one Jonas Brother has kids old enough to go to school, all three siblings have already thought about what to tell their little girls when it comes to the first day of classes.

Speaking to PEOPLE about teaming up with The Children’s Place for their 2023 Back-to-School campaign, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas share the sweet messages they plan to tell their daughters when it's time to return to the classroom.

Kevin, 35, who shares daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 9, with wife Danielle Jonas, says he reminds his girls to "take it slow and day by day."

"Try to do your best. That's all we can ask. We don't ask for perfection, we just ask for them to try," adds Kevin. "We're here to support them."

While Nick's daughter Malti Marie is only 17 months old and not yet heading to school, the "Sucker" singer, 30, has a piece of timeless advice for his little one: "Just be yourself."

"There's a lot of factors when it comes to just coming into your own skin and figuring out who you are," says Nick, who shares Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. "And if you just take one step at a time and do your best not to get overwhelmed, I think that that's the best path forward."

"I want them to be themselves," echoes Joe, 33, who is dad to daughters Willa, 2, and an 11-month-old baby, with wife Sophie Turner.

"I really don't need them to think that their dad or their uncles are the coolest in the world," he adds. "That's not what it's all about."

And while the musicians have plenty of wisdom to pass on to their daughters, they try to steer clear of giving parenting advice to each other.

"I think to each his own and more so than ever, we definitely don't give any advice to each other in regards to parenting," says Kevin.



"That's a big golden rule that we've had, unintentionally, but it's worked out so far. We're definitely going to keep it going," he continues. "I think that's what is so nice about parenting is you can and no one can tell you differently."



Adds Nick, "We live pretty public lives and so much of our life is on display and that's going to be our reality for a while now."

"But we do our best to keep our circle pretty tight and to make sure that we've got our private moments and especially with our kids and all that. Because they didn't sign up for this, it's just what their parents do."



However, Kevin's daughters Alena and Valentina, along with their mom Danielle, did step into the spotlight to help out with The Children's Place's "Best School Day Ever" campaign.

The campaign is centered around Alena’s first day back to school, where she finds herself in need of a pep talk.

As Kevin FaceTimes Alena to give some words of encouragement, her uncles Joe and Nick also pop in to remind her to dream big. The campaign jumps through scenes from Alena’s ‘Best School Day Ever’ daydream, which concludes with a performance by the Jonas Brothers.

"It was so fun working with Alena and Valentina, they're superstars," says Kevin, as Nick adds, "They killed it."

"They stole the show," continues Kevin. "It's their commercial, not ours."



"It's really fun for me. Where I would traditionally be on set by myself, now I'm doing it with my family and it's a really great way to spend a little extra time together."



The "Best School Day Ever" campaign is a national sweepstake calling all parents to nominate their child’s publicly-funded school (grades K-8) for a chance to win $100,000 towards the betterment of the school, along with a special chance to see the Jonas Brothers.

"It's great to find these partnerships that celebrate our fans and that next generation of young fans and it's just the perfect fit for us," Joe tells PEOPLE. "And a household name like The Children's Place, also Jersey founded, like us. It was a lot of fun to work with them and bring this campaign to life and do some good in the process."



Adds Kevin, "It's nice to see that we can help and give back to a school and really help build out more of their curriculum in a fun way."

